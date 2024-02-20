Alexei Navalny death latest: Putin critic’s mother won’t see body for 14 days ‘as chemical analysis ordered’
Navalny’s wife Yulia Navalnaya alleges her husband was poisonied in Arctic prison as she vows to reveal names of killers
Navalny’s widow claims he was poisoned with novichok nerve agent
Alexei Navalny’s mother has been told she must wait 14 days to receive her son’s body as authorities conduct a “chemical examination”, his spokesperson and allies have said.
The move will raise suspicions that the leading Vladimir Putin critic was poisoned, with his wife Yulia Navalnaya alleging on Monday that the Kremlin is waiting for traces of the Novichok nerve agent to disappear from his body – as she vowed to reveal the names of his killers.
In a video message on Monday, as she met with EU foreign ministers in Brussel, Ms Navalnaya said: “Vladimir Putin killed my husband ... We know exactly why Putin killed Alexei three days ago. We will tell you about it soon.”
The bruised body of the Putin critic is believed to have been delivered to a morgue at the Salekhard District Clinical Hospital, an anonymous experienced paramedic told the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta Europe.
However, Mr Navalny’s mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, and his lawyers were blocked from accessing the morgue on Monday morning, his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Russian authorities are waiting for trace of poison to disappear, says Navalny’s widow
Alexei Navalny’s widow yesterday alleged that her husband was killed with Novichok-style nerve agent.
“They are cowardly and meanly hiding his body, refusing to give it to his mother and lying miserably while waiting for the trace of” poison to disappear, said Yulia Navalnaya.
She urged Russians to rally behind her “to share not only the grief and endless pain that has enveloped and gripped us, but also my rage.”
She continued: “The main thing that we can do for Alexei and ourselves is to keep fighting. ... We all need to get together in one strong fist and strike that mad regime.”
Navalny’s widow vows to continue fight against Kremlin
The widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny vowed yesterday to continue his fight against the Kremlin, while authorities denied his mother access to a morgue where his body is believed to be held after his death last week in an Arctic penal colony.
With her voice cracking at times in a video posted on social media, Yulia Navalnaya accused Russian president Vladimir Putin of killing her husband in the remote prison and alleged that officials’ refusal to hand over the body to her mother-in-law was part of a cover-up.
Russian authorities said that the cause of Navalny’s death on Friday at the age of 47 is still unknown, and the results of any investigation are likely to be questioned abroad.
Many Western leaders have already said they hold the Russian president responsible for the death.
Navalny’s death has deprived the Russian opposition of its most well-known and inspiring politician less than a month before an election that is all but certain to give Mr Putin another six years in power. It dealt a devastating blow to many Russians, who had seen Navalny as a rare hope for political change amid Mr Putin’s unrelenting crackdown on the opposition.
UK response to Navalny’s death remains unclear amid heavy sanctions on Russia
It remains unclear what response the UK government and other allies may take against Russian president Vladimir Putin, with Moscow already facing heavy sanctions since the start of the war in Ukraine.
In a cabinet meeting held on Monday, Rishi Sunak told ministers “Putin is not winning” but that the UK and its allies must “intensify” support for Ukraine as the country keeps up its defensive position against Moscow.
The prime minister concluded by “reiterating the importance of Ukraine’s success for Western democracy”, Downing Street said.
Speaking to reporters during his visit to the Falkland Islands, foreign secretary Lord David Cameron said: “I think the first thing is just to remember what a great man Alexei Navalny was, and what an appalling regime Putin runs in Russia.
“And yes, there will be consequences. What we do in these situations is we look at how someone’s human rights have been damaged and the individual people that caused that, and we’re able to go after those people with particular measures.
“Now we never pre-announce sanctions in advance, I can’t do that.
“But what I can tell you is at the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Munich, I pressed that the United Kingdom will be doing that and I urged other countries to do the same. And I believe very much that both those things will happen.”
Russian authorities saw Navalny as threat, says Downing Street
Downing Street would not comment on possible future sanctions following Alexei Navalny’s death on Monday, with the prime minister’s official spokesperson telling reporters: “It is very clear that the Russian authorities saw him as a threat and that is why they imprisoned him on fabricated charges.
“The fact that the FSB (the Russian federal security service) poisoned him with a banned nerve agent and then sent him to an Arctic penal colony ... his death must be fully investigated, and all of those in the Russian regime must be held to account.”
His widow Yulia has claimed his family is being blocked from seeing his body as Russian authorities sought to conceal that he was killed using the nerve agent Novichok, which he accused the Kremlin of using to poison him in 2020.
The Kremlin’s most prominent critic, 47-year-old Mr Navalny was imprisoned in January 2021 after he returned to Russia from Germany where he was recuperating from the near-lethal poisoning with a nerve agent.
EU moves closer to new sanctions against Russia
The European Union has moved closer to new sanctions against Moscow over its war on Ukraine, as Alexei Navalny’s widow Yulia Navalnaya met with the bloc’s 27 foreign ministers in Brussels.
Germany, Lithuania and Sweden were among EU countries calling at the meeting – scheduled before Navalny’s death – for specific new penalties against Russia in response to the suspected killing.
And in a development which will relieve Brussels, Hungary – the last EU country needed to pass the proposed new restrictions against nearly 200 more firms and people deemed involved in the war – said it would not stall or veto the bloc’s 13th package of Russia sanctions since Moscow invaded Ukraine.
The EU’s top diplomat suggested that Russian prison officials linked to Navalny’s death could be added to the list of those subjected to asset freezes and travel bans.
There was no immediate word of any more hard-hitting measures that could target Russia’s broader economy and an EU diplomat said so far it seemed any specific new sanctions related to Navalny’s death would be “symbolic” and come later.
Conservative MP raises concerns over safety of jailed British-Russian dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza
Conservative MP Bob Seely (Isle of Wight) warned that jailed British-Russian dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza could “be next” unless “every conceivable course of action” is taken to free him.
Mr Seely said: “In my conversations with Evgenia Kara-Murza, she is adamant she wants everything now done if possible to get Vladimir out, despite the fact he went back on his own accord, because his health is in a fragile condition and if Putin can kill Navalny, he can kill Kara-Murza.”
Mr Kara-Murza, 42, has been a long-term critic of the Russian president and has survived two poisonings since 2015, which have left him with a form of nerve damage called polyneuropathy.
He was jailed by a Moscow court in April 2023, leading the UK to sanction 11 individuals involved in his case.
Amnesty International condemns government crackdown on Navalny mourners
Russia’s crackdown on those mourning Alexei Navalny’s death is an attempt by the authorities to erase him from history, according to Amnesty International. The group’s statement came amid reports that 387 people have been arrested in 39 cities across Russia for their participation in memorial activities.
“The crackdown we are witnessing following Alexei Navalny’s death in custody is not only a tragic reminder of what he fought against but also a clear indication that the Russian authorities are aiming to erase his memory,” Amnesty said in a statement.
“These callous acts are not only shockingly insensitive, but they are also a flagrant violation of the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.
“The removal of photos of Navalny and the swift dismantling of memorial events across the country, sometimes directly in front of mourners, reveals how the authorities are seeking to expunge his name from the history books.
“Amnesty International calls on the Russian authorities to immediately cease its insensitive campaign against those paying tribute to Alexei Navalny, immediately release all those detained solely for mourning or protesting peacefully, and ensure accountability for the abuses perpetrated against them.
“These are not isolated incidents, but part of a countrywide campaign to silence dissent and instil fear across the nation.”
Opposition calls on Sunak government to impose further sanctions on Russia
Shadow foreign office minister Stephen Doughty urged the government to “review further sanctions on Russia”, including a list of 35 individuals implicated in Alexei Navalny’s 2020 poisoning.
SNP former Westminster leader Ian Blackford meanwhile, called for immediate action against Russia, saying: “Why is Russia participating in the G20 summit this week? There needs to be a very clear message to Putin.
“The only message that he will understand is that we will take the swiftest action against this international thug.”
The demand comes even as Lord David Cameron has already signalled that there could be fresh sanctions against Russian officials.
On Monday, he said he expected the UK and G7 allies to impose fresh sanctions on Russians involved in the politician’s death.
Right to describe Navalny’s death as ‘murder’, minister says
It is right to describe Alexei Navalny’s death as murder, a Foreign Office minister has said.
Leo Docherty agreed with the description of the Russian opposition leader’s death amid calls from MPs to bolster the UK’s sanctions regime in response to the incident.
The comments came as the Conservative chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Alicia Kearns, said in the Commons that “Navalny was murdered and it is important that we in this house call it out for what it was, because that is what he deserves”.
She also demanded US president Joe Biden follow through on warnings it would act if Navalny were to die.
Foreign Office minister Mr Docherty replied: “She is right to use the word murder. We do seek to hold the state and the Russian leadership to account.
“Of course I can’t comment on the American position but with regard to our policy with regard to Russian state assets, we will continue to look at the appropriate legal path to ensuring that which is frozen might be utilised to bring benefit to those affected by this outrageous and illegal war in Ukraine.”
Mr Docherty added: “His death must be investigated fully and transparently. The Russian authorities must urgently confirm the location of Mr Navalny’s body to his family and allow them access to it.”
David Cameron signals possible sanctions over Navalny’s death
Downing Street has not commented on possible future sanctions in response to the death of Alexei Navalny in an Arctic penal colony on Friday, but paid tribute to the jailed dissident and called for a full investigation.
However, foreign secretary Lord David Cameron has already signalled that there could be fresh sanctions against Russian officials, amid questions for Russian authorities over how Mr Navalny died and a mounting chorus of Western voices holding Vladimir Putin responsible.
