Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

A new-look England squad start the post-Gareth Southgate era with a trip to Dublin to face the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League on Saturday.

Lee Carsley’s youthful squad look to immediately recover from an agonising 2-1 loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final, with the former U21 manger calling upon a few of his best-known players for the first time.

Angel Gomes, Tino Livramento, Noni Madueke and Morgan Gibbs-White were all instrumental in England U21 European Championship win under Carsley, and all four will get the chance to earn their first England caps in Dublin as the former Ireland international looks to blend youth with England’s vast experience.

And the Three Lions face a Republic of Ireland side who are beginning a new era of their own, with Heimir Halgrimsson having taken over in July – he’ll be looking for a famous win to mark his tenure with the perfect start.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is Republic of Ireland vs England?

Republic of Ireland vs England kicks off at 5pm BST on Saturday 7 September at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV 1, with coverage starting at 4pm. Subscribers will also be able to watch via ITV X online and on the app.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team News

Lee Carsley named an England squad with a very different makeup to that which fans had become used to under Southgate, with Tino Livramento, Angel Gomes, Morgan Gibbs-White and Noni Madueke four uncapped players that he has called up.

Players including Kyle Walker and Marcus Rashford have missed out, though there is a return to the squad for Jack Grealish, and Nick Pope replaces Aaron Ramsdale.

Aside from those changes, the rest of the squad – including Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Ebere Eze and others – were all present in Germany for Euro 2024.

However, Kieran Tripper recently announced his retirement from international football, while Jude Bellingham is injured along with Luke Shaw. In addition, Ollie Watkins, Phil Foden and Cole Palmer all withdrew from the squad due to illness and injury.

Ireland manager Halgrimsson has named the first squad of his tenure too, and it includes a call-up for Leicester winger Kasey McAteer.

Burnley’s Josh Cullen has pulled out through injury, while Gavin Bazunu also misses out with a longer-term Achilles injury.

Seamus Coleman and Evan Ferguson are both named in the squad, while Championship pair Callum Robinson and Alan Browne return after recent injuries.

In addition, Jayson Molumby has received his first call-up since November 2023 after a foot injury, and Chiedozie Ogbene and Nathan Collins, who were both ruled out of summer matches through injury, also return to the squad. New Ipswich signings Sammie Szmodics is also called up.

Predicted lineups

Republic of Ireland XI: Kelleher; O’Shea, Collins, Scales; Coleman, Smallbone, Brown, Brady; Parrott, Ferguson, Szmodics.

England XI: Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Maguire, Stones, Livramento; Rice, Mainoo; Grealish, Eze, Saka; Kane.

Odds

Republic of Ireland 5/1

Draw 23/10

England 2/5

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

Despite being away from home, England should have more than enough firepower to beat an inferior Ireland team, though the timing and importance of the match means the result likely won’t be emphatic. Republic of Ireland 0-3 England.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.