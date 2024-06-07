Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Gareth Southgate must submit his final England squad to Uefa on Friday night ahead of this summer’s Euro 2024.

The manager has already picked a 33-man training group, which saw Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson among some notable names excluded.

England beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 St James’ Park on Monday, and will play Iceland at Wembley on Friday in their last warm-up before the tournament in Germany – with the deadline for the squad’s submission falling just a few hours after full-time.

Here is everything you need to know about the squad announcement.

When is the England squad announced?

Southgate announced a 33-man training squad on Tuesday 21 May, two days after the Premier League season concluded.

The final squad must be submitted to Uefa by 11pm after Friday’s game against Iceland, before the Football Association announces the 26 who made the cut for the European Championship in Germany the following day.

When do the Euros begin?

Euro 2024 begins on Friday 14 June when Germany take on Scotland in Munich.

England play Serbia in Gelsenkirchen the following night, before games against fellow Group C opponents Denmark and Slovenia.