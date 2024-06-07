Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

When will England’s final Euro 2024 squad be announced and how many players can be named?

England will announce a 26-player squad for the European Championship in Germany this summer

Lawrence Ostlere
Friday 07 June 2024 07:25
Comments
Close
Gareth Southgate pleased despite England’s defeat to Brazil

Gareth Southgate must submit his final England squad to Uefa on Friday night ahead of this summer’s Euro 2024.

The manager has already picked a 33-man training group, which saw Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson among some notable names excluded.

England beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 St James’ Park on Monday, and will play Iceland at Wembley on Friday in their last warm-up before the tournament in Germany – with the deadline for the squad’s submission falling just a few hours after full-time.

Here is everything you need to know about the squad announcement.

Recommended

When is the England squad announced?

Southgate announced a 33-man training squad on Tuesday 21 May, two days after the Premier League season concluded.

The final squad must be submitted to Uefa by 11pm after Friday’s game against Iceland, before the Football Association announces the 26 who made the cut for the European Championship in Germany the following day.

When do the Euros begin?

Euro 2024 begins on Friday 14 June when Germany take on Scotland in Munich.

England play Serbia in Gelsenkirchen the following night, before games against fellow Group C opponents Denmark and Slovenia.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in