Tottenhams’s trip to face Leicester rounds off the Premier League’s opening weekend as the two sides meet under the Monday night lights.

Ange Postecoglou enters his second season with Spurs and will be hoping to top last year’s fifth-placed finish, having faded after a strong start to his first campaign.

Spurs is a difficult opening fixture for newly-promoted Leicester and new boss Steve Cooper, who took over after Enzo Maresca was lured away by Chelsea.

Leicester understand the extreme highs and lows of Premier League football like few others. From surprise champions in 2016 to relegated in 2023, the Foxes’ main concern will be getting a solid haul of points under their belts as soon as possible as they look to sustain their top-flight status.

Monday’s match is an excellent opportunity for both teams to get off to a fast start and gain some momentum as the schedule ramps up. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Leicester vs Tottenham?

Leicester vs Tottenham kicks off at 8pm BST on Monday 19 August at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 6.30pm. Subscribers will also be able to watch on the Sky Go app and website.

Team News

Leicester have a few concerns heading into their top flight return. A rejuvenated Jamie Vardy bagged 18 goals en route to the Championship title last season, but only appeared in his side’s first preseason match before injury cut his summer short. Patson Daka, Vardy’s expected replacement, is also doubtful after limping out of the defeat to Lens on August 10. The striker was seen wearing a protective boot after the game but shouldn’t be a long-term issue.

Steve Cooper has confirmed defender Conor Coady will be missing for at least a month.

Things are looking brighter for the visitors, who will likely give Dominic Solanke his competitive debut after his move from Bournemouth. Richarlison faces a late fitness test and may therefore miss out, while back-up goalkeeper Fraser Forster is still being assessed before returning to the squad. Yves Bissouma will miss the match after Spurs suspended the midfielder for appearing to inhale nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, in a video circulated online.

New signings Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray have featured in preseason and could be considered for some minutes.

Predicted lineups

Leicester XI: Hermansen; Ricardo, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin; Soumare, Winks, Ndidi; Fatawu, Decordova-Reid, Mavididi.

Spurs XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Sarr; Johnson, Maddison, Son; Solanke.

Odds

Leicester 4/1

Draw 16/5

Tottenham 4/7

Prediction

Spurs head into this obvious favourites - but don’t dismiss the power of an opening home game under the floodlights on a Monday night. Postecoglu’s side will leave gaps for the pace of the Foxes to exploit. Even so, Leicester’s defence may struggle against a tricky Spurs forward line that now has an expert finisher stationed in the middle. Solanke’s presence will allow Son Heung-min and James Maddison more room to find space in what should be an entertaining win. Leicester 1-3 Tottenham.

