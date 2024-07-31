When is Andy Murray playing at the Paris Olympics?

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Andy Murray will play for a shot at an Olympics medal in what is the final tournament of his career when he and Dan Evans play in their men’s doubles quarter-final.

Murray and Evans produced another sensational escape act on Tuesday night to keep their Olympics dream alive, saving two match points to defeat the Belgian pair Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen , 6-3 6-7 (8) (11/9), in another thrilling match tiebreak.

In the previous round, Murray and Evans saved five match points in their win against Kei Nishikori and Taro Daniel, which extended the 37-year-old’s career. Although Murray and Evans played considerably better in the second round deserved the win.

Now into the quarter-finals, one more win would secure two chances to win a medal at Murray’s final tournament before retirement. Victory in the semi-finals would guarantee either gold or silver and defeat would still result in a chance to win bronze in the play-off.

First, though, they must come through a quarter-final test against either the American duo of Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul or the Dutch team of Robin Haase and Jean-Julien Rojer. That match takes place on Wednesday, which gives Murray and Evans an extra day to prepare.

When will Andy Murray’s match be?

While the order of play has yet to be released, Murray and Evans will play on Thursday 1 August at Roland Garros. Murray’s two previous matches have both been scheduled for the last match of the day on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, the second biggest show court at the Olympics venue in Paris.

Time: TBC

What has Murray said of his Olympics campaign?

“We were very lucky in the first match and today we weren’t. The margins are so fine, we need to perform at a really high level in a couple of days’ time to go through.

“And you build confidence by winning matches like that and I think your opponents see that, that you’re coming back when you’re behind and that builds belief.

“But you can’t have that mentality of ‘Oh this is just going to happen now.’ We need to be switched on for the next one and let’s see what happens in a couple of days.”