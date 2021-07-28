(Getty Images)

Spain face Argentina in the men’s football at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, with both nations needing a positive result to ensure they continue their journey in Japan.

The Europeans have so far won and drawn, but despite dominating long stretches of their matches they have been unable to click in attack, scoring just once so far - they are top of the group heading into the final 90 minutes, and need just a draw to guarantee a top-two finish. Argentina have it slightly more difficult, after defeat to Australia earlier in the group stage. They did recover to beat Egypt, but the lay of the group means they have to win this match to go through - anything less and they will be out, regardless of the result from the other match.

The race for medals looks set to be a tight one and there have already been plenty of surprise results - but to even have a chance at success, a big performance from both sides is required here.

