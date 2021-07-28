Spain vs Argentina LIVE: Tokyo 2020 latest score, goals and updates from Olympics fixture
The final group stage match will determine which nations progress to the knockouts and aim for the gold medal
Spain face Argentina in the men’s football at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, with both nations needing a positive result to ensure they continue their journey in Japan.
The Europeans have so far won and drawn, but despite dominating long stretches of their matches they have been unable to click in attack, scoring just once so far - they are top of the group heading into the final 90 minutes, and need just a draw to guarantee a top-two finish. Argentina have it slightly more difficult, after defeat to Australia earlier in the group stage. They did recover to beat Egypt, but the lay of the group means they have to win this match to go through - anything less and they will be out, regardless of the result from the other match.
The race for medals looks set to be a tight one and there have already been plenty of surprise results - but to even have a chance at success, a big performance from both sides is required here.
Follow the latest updates from Spain vs Argentina and all the big news at Tokyo 2020 below:
Tokyo 2020: Spain 0-0 Argentina
16’ mins
Olmo tricks his way into the box and shoots - it’s blocked and he wants handball, but nothing given. On the rebound, Asensio evades a challenge and curls one left-footed, but another block sends the ball to safety. At the other end, Barco weaves his way into space and drills a low shot in which Unai Simon has to get down and save.
In the other game in the group, Australia and Egypt are still 0-0. The Aussies are second as it stands.
Tokyo Olympics: Individual equestrian dressage latest
Back at the dressage, Denmark’s Cathrine Dufour storms into the lead on Bohemian with a score of 87.507. That bumps Carl Hester out of the medal positions.
Charlotte Dujardin is second to last up, with three more performances to come before she takes to the arena.
Tokyo 2020: Spain 0-0 Argentina
10’ mins
Yellow card for captain Perez who goes into the book for a late challenge on Zubimendi. Spain with most of the early possession but no real chances as yet - Dani Olmo sends the free-kick on target, but Ledesma claws it away low at the near post.
Argentina really can’t afford to fall behind, you’d imagine, given they must win to progress and have only scored that one goal so far.
Tokyo Olympics: Men’s individual all-around latest
Oh no! Joe Fraser swings off the pommel horse mid-attempt - he’s allowed to continue his routine after a brief pause, finishing with a handstand and dismount. But a score of 13.300 is a tough break and almost certainly rules him out of medal contention given how high some of the leaders are scoring through two rotations.
It’s better news for James Hall, who sets a score of 13.966 on the rings.
Hashimoto remains in the overall lead after he becomes the first gymnast to break the 15-mark so far today with a huge score of 15.166 on the pommel horse. Remarkable scoring so far from the 19-year-old Hashimoto.
The Japanese star is joined for company by the Chinese pair of Sun Wei and Ruoteng Xiao in the top three.
Tokyo 2020: Spain 0-0 Argentina
Kick-off!
We are underway at Saitama, a must-win game for Argentina, while Spain need to finish the job too.
Both nations have scored just once in their two matches so far so there’s lots of expectation on a big improvement in the final third for each.
Gaich, Mac Allister and Urzi on one side; Olmo, Oyarzabal and Asensio on the other. Who will prevail?
Tokyo Olympics: Individual equestrian dressage latest
Charlotte Fry and Everdale set a score of 80.614 but that’s only good enough for eighth position. Britain’s Carl Hester remains third for now.
The USA’s Sabine Schut-Kery leads the way with a score of 84.300.
Tokyo Olympics: Men’s individual all-around latest
James Hall gets his first rotation underway on the pommel horse, and that’s a 13.433 for the Briton on what is considering to be his least favourite apparatus.
Back on the floor, Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto sets the highest score of the day with a 14.833 - and is the current leader overall. Joe Fraser’s score was actually the lowest of the opening rotation on the floor but there’s plenty of time to make up any lost ground.
Tokyo 2020: Spain vs Argentina confirmed line-ups
Lots of emphasis on Adolfo Gaich to come good for Argentina today - the 22-year-old is seen as a huge talent for the future and he has nine goals in 17 games at this level already...but none at the Olympics when his team have needed them most. Defender Facundo Medina is the only player to have scored for the Albiceleste’s U23s so far (or U24s as they are this year) and they badly need the front line to fire this afternoon.
Tokyo Olympics: Individual equestrian dressage latest
Charlotte Dujardin is aiming to become the most decorated female British Olympian outright in the individual dressage. In winning gold as part of the team competition yesterday, she equalled Katherine Grainger and Kathleen McKane Godfree on five medals, although Dujardin has the most gold medals with three.
She is also aiming to become win gold medals in three different Olympic Games, following her success at London 2012 and Rio 2016. Her team-mate Charlotte Fry is next up.
