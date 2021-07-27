Spain face Argentina on Wednesday in one of the key final group stage games of the men’s football at the Tokyo Olympics.

Despite containing a number of Euro 2020 players in their squad, Spain have failed to shine, scoring only once in two games and needing a result on the final day to ensure they reach the last eight. A draw guarantees them a top-two finish, but if they lose, it’ll be down to the result in the other match - Australia against Egypt - to determine if they make it.

It’s a little more straight-forward for Argentina, who know they must simply win to reach the knockouts; anything less and either Australia or Egypt will finish ahead of them.

It should prove to be a fascinating and tense struggle, with the two who go through set to face either Brazil, Ivory Coast or Germany.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The match kicks off at 12pm BST on Wednesday 28 July at the Saitama Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown on Eurosport 5 in the UK and it can be streamed via the Eurosport Player and discovery plus.

What is the team news?

Spain might look to change up the midfield once more as they continue to find cutting edge in attack - they’ve managed just one goal so far. Marc Cucurella and Juan Miranda are battling for the left-back role and Marco Asensio could return on the right wing.

Argentina have Francisco Ortega back from suspension, while Alexis Mac Allister could be moved back into a more attacking role rather than central midfield. Ezequiel Ponce may start after coming on as sub twice.

Predicted line-ups

Spain - Simon, O Gil, Garcia, P Torres, Cucurella, Zubimendi, Soler, Pedri, Asensio, Oyarzabal, Olmo

Argentina - Ledesma, De La Fuente, Perez, Medina, Bravo, Vera, Payero, De La Vega, Barco, Mac Allister, Gaich

Odds

Spain 20/23

Draw 5/2

Argentina 7/2

Prediction

A draw isn’t particularly satisfactory for either side but unless Spain discover a clinical touch, it’s hard to see much separating the nations. Spain 1-1 Argentina