When will Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu play doubles at Wimbledon?

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu team up in the Wimbledon mixed doubles in what could be the two-time singles champion’s final ever match at the All England Club.

Murray asked Raducanu to be his mixed doubles partner on the 37-year-old Wimbledon farewell, in a special pairing of Britain’s two active grand slam champions.

Murray was beaten in the men’s doubles alongside brother Jamie on Thursday night, before an emotional ceremony on Centre Court commemorated the end of his singles career.

Raducanu, who is into the fourth round of the singles, said it is an “honour” to be asked to play with Murray at Wimbledon and said she made the decision to accept his proposal within “10 seconds”.

“For me, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Raducanu said. “I think some things are bigger than just tennis.”

When will Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu play doubles?

Murray and Raducanu’s match has been scheduled fourth on Court One. It will follow the men’s singles match between Ben Shelton and Denis Shapovalov, which was stopped at 3-2 in the first set, and then two women’s singles matches between Iga Swiatek and Yulia Putintseva and Elena Rybakina and Caroline Wozniacki.

With play on Court One starting at 1pm, Murray and Raducanu’s match is unlikely to start until 7pm at the earliest, although it could be later if the men’s match goes long.

Wimbledon intended order of play - Saturday 6 July

CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM

C. Norrie (GBR) v A. Zverev (GER) 4

O. Jabeur (TUN) 10 v E. Svitolina (UKR) 21

A. Popyrin (AUS) v N. Djokovic (SRB) 2

NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM

B. Shelton (USA) 14 v D. Shapovalov (CAN) to finish 3-2

I. Swiatek (POL) 1 v Y. Putintseva (KAZ)

E. Rybakina (KAZ) 4 v C. Wozniacki (DEN)

M. Arevalo (ESA) / S. Zhang (CHN) v A. Murray (GBR) / E. Raducanu (GBR)

How can I watch Wimbledon?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is Saturday’s TV schedule?

11:00 -15:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button

14:00-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

15:00 -19:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

19:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two