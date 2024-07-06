What time is Emma Raducanu’s match at Wimbledon today?

Support truly

Emma Raducanu looks to continue her impressive Wimbledon run as she returns to singles action against qualifier Lulu Sun, following her decision to withdraw from her mixed doubles match with Andy Murray.

Raducanu has matched her best performance at Wimbledon and reached the fourth round with an impressive victory over ninth seed Maria Sakkari, but pulled out of the mixed doubles citing wrist soreness.

Raducanu’s decision brought Murray’s Wimbledon career to an abrupt end, with the two-time champion unable to play with another partner, but there are no indications that the Briton’s wrist will stop her from playing in the singles.

The 21-year-old wanted to prioritise the singles and said after her 6-2 6-3 win over Sakkari that she is enjoying herself on the tennis court again following her US Open title three years ago.

Raducanu will be wary of the threat posed by Lulu Sun and knows her opponent well from the juniors. Sun is ranked 123rd in the world but has won six matches in a row from qualifying - including a win against eighth seed Qinwen Zheng.

When is Emma Raducanu’s match at Wimbledon?

Raducanu is the second match of the day on Centre Court, with Carlos Alcaraz first facing Frenchman Ugo Humbert at 1:30pm BST.

Alcaraz was taken to five sets against Frances Tiafoe in the third round but the reigning champion will be expected to win more comfortably.

Raducanu could therefore expect to be on court from around 4pm on Sunday 7 July, although it could be slightly earlier or later depending on the previous match.

Wimbledon intended Order of Play - Sunday 7 July

CENTRE COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:30 START

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [3] vs Ugo Humbert (FRA) [16] 1

Lulu Sun (NZL) vs Emma Raducanu (GBR) 2

Emma Navarro (USA) [19] vs Coco Gauff (USA) [2] 3

How can I watch Wimbledon?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is Sunday’s TV schedule?

11:00 -15:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button

12:15 - 17:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

15:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two