Liveupdated1720106419

Wimbledon 2024 LIVE: Tennis scores as Fearnley faces Djokovic and Dart beats Boulter before Murray’s return

Murray will play in the men’s doubles with his brother Jamie in what is expected to be his last year at SW19

Lawrence Ostlere
at Wimbledon
,Jamie Braidwood,Alex Pattle
Thursday 04 July 2024 16:20
Comments
Close
Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu on why she 'couldn't say no' to playing mixed doubles with Andy Murray

Andy Murray headlines today’s Wimbledon action when he begins his men’s doubles quest alongside brother Jamie in a busy day four schedule at the championships.

Scheduled to play the final match on Centre Court today, Murray begins his Wimbledon swan song following surgery to remove a spinal cyst last month. He pulled out of the men’s singles on Tuesday preferring instead to focus on the doubles where he will also feature alongside Emma Raducanu in the mixed event. The Murrays take on Australian pair Rinky Hijikata and John Peers, while five other British players feature across the two main show courts.

British wildcard Jacob Fearnley will have his moment on Centre Court, too, taking on Novak Djokovic first up. While Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart go toe-to-toe in an all-British second round clash in the women’s singles and Jack Draper’s reward for winning a thriller against Elias Ymer is a second round tie versus against former British No 1 and Wimbledon semi-finalist Cameron Norrie.

Follow all the latest updates and live scores from Wimbledon below:

1720106096

Wimbledon 2024: Jacob Fearnley* 3-6 4-6 7-5 3-3 Novak Djokovic

Fearnley skips in for a graceful forehand winner, whipped into the corner! That’s 15-30, giving him a sniff at a break...

Djokovic is then thwarted by the net, and Fearnley has two break points!

A long forehand exchange ensues, and eventually Fearnley slaps one too low, into the net. 30-40.

A really fun rally follows, and it ends with Djokovic holding his nerve on a smash for deuce!

Djokovic earns advantage. Then a spell of brilliant baseline hitting ensues, before Djokovic changes the dimension of the point with a sly dropshot... and then a pass! He holds serve.

Alex Pattle4 July 2024 16:14
1720105862

Wimbledon 2024: Men’s Singles

Some more results from the men’s singles, as tenth-seed Grigor Dimitrov is through despite losing the first two sets against Shang Juncheng. He goes through 5-7, 6-7 (7-4), 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.

Elsewhere, Francisco Comesana is also through after a mammoth match against Adam Walton – that finished 7-5, 1-6, 6-7 (12-14), 6-1, 7-6 (10-8).

Chris Wilson4 July 2024 16:11
1720105780

Wimbledon 2024: Jacob Fearnley 3-6 4-6 7-5 3-2 Novak Djokovic*

We stay on serve for now. It doesn’t really feel like Fearnley is just hanging in there; he’s right in this match, and he’ll fully feel that it can go his way this afternoon.

Alex Pattle4 July 2024 16:09
1720105567

Wimbledon 2024: Katie Boulter 6-4, 1-6, 6-6 (8-10) Harriet Dart – Game, set and match to Dart!

Another error from Boulter makes it 8-9, giving Dart match point!

Dart to serve for the match...and she’s got it! Boulter hooks another return long for another unforced error, and Dart wins it!

Chris Wilson4 July 2024 16:06
1720105450

Wimbledon 2024: Katie Boulter 6-4, 1-6, 6-6 Harriet Dart – 8-8 in tie-break

Boulter’s next serve is a great one, and it sets her up nicely to guide a cross-court volley past Dart.

But we’re level at 7-7 very quickly as Dart’s serve is too much for Boulter to return.

And Dart has the lead for the first time in the tie-break as Boulter clears the baseline with another return!

It’s back level again though, as a series of brilliant forehand shot from Boulter drag Dart across the court and eventually force her into hooking it long. 8-8!

Chris Wilson4 July 2024 16:04
1720105334

Wimbledon 2024: Jacob Fearnley 3-6 4-6 7-5 2-1 Novak Djokovic*

Mixed volleying fortunes for Fearnley, who gets one forehand terribly wrong but pulls off a tricky backhand at the net.

He brings up 40-15, ultimately, and wrongfoots Djokovic with a forehand into the corner! That winner seals the hold.

Alex Pattle4 July 2024 16:02
1720105223

Wimbledon 2024: Katie Boulter 6-4, 1-6, 6-6 Harriet Dart – 6-6 in tie-break

Boulter has to be careful not to offer Dart a way back into this, as she gets too much on the return and fires it long to make it 6-4.

Dart to serve, and it’s 6-5 after Boulter rifles the return far past the baseline! Unbelievably, we have 6-6 after another unforced error from Boulter!

Chris Wilson4 July 2024 16:00
1720105099

Wimbledon 2024: Katie Boulter 6-4, 1-6, 6-6 Harriet Dart – 6-3 in tie-break

Dart’s serve is weak and it sets up Boulter to guide a simple shot past the British number two.

Boulter is beginning to assert herself now, as she drags Dart to one side of the court before rifling a cross-court winner past her for 5-2. Dart then crashes a backhand against the net for 6-2.

Dart isn’t out of this yet though, as Boulter crashes her own return against the net.

Chris Wilson4 July 2024 15:58
1720104855

Wimbledon 2024: Jacob Fearnley 3-6 4-6 7-5 1-0 Novak Djokovic*

A really fun rally as Djokovic forces a tweener out of Fearnley, who goes for the lob variation...

He can’t quite beat Djokovic with that, but the Serb’s smash is weak, and Fearnley extends the rally again. But then Djokovic pulls off a brilliant pass!

Back and forth the points go. Fearnley with terrific consistency and seeming comfortability on his forehand in one rally.

He holds serve with an ace!

Alex Pattle4 July 2024 15:54
1720104799

Wimbledon 2024: Katie Boulter 6-4, 1-6, 6-6 Harriet Dart – 3-2 in tie-break

Boulter gets the early break as Dart double faults!

The British number one then fires a shot against the net, before a great serve sets her up to clip a cushioned shot past Dart near the net on the far side.

Chris Wilson4 July 2024 15:53

