Andy Murray headlines today’s Wimbledon action when he begins his men’s doubles quest alongside brother Jamie in a busy day four schedule at the championships.

Scheduled to play the final match on Centre Court today, Murray begins his Wimbledon swan song following surgery to remove a spinal cyst last month. He pulled out of the men’s singles on Tuesday preferring instead to focus on the doubles where he will also feature alongside Emma Raducanu in the mixed event. The Murrays take on Australian pair Rinky Hijikata and John Peers, while five other British players feature across the two main show courts.

British wildcard Jacob Fearnley will have his moment on Centre Court, too, taking on Novak Djokovic first up. While Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart go toe-to-toe in an all-British second round clash in the women’s singles and Jack Draper’s reward for winning a thriller against Elias Ymer is a second round tie versus against former British No 1 and Wimbledon semi-finalist Cameron Norrie.

