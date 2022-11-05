Elon Musk – live: Twitter’s new owner says ‘power to the people’ after firing 50% of staff citing ‘no choice’
Social media company lays off staff around the world
Elon Musk laid off 50 per cent of Twitter employees yesterday and defended the decision by saying that the company was losing $4m per day.
He added that all those who lost their jobs were given three months of severance pay, which he claimed is “50 per cent more than legally required”.
The new owner of Twitter wrote on the social media platform that he purchased for $44bn: “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required.”
Twitter alerted employees of their job status by email after barring their entrances to offices and cutting off their access to internal systems overnight.
“Team, In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” the internal memo to the employees noted.
Elon Musk's plans to charge $8 for verification have been slammed by Eric Idle after the Tesla billionaire claimed he got the idea from the Monty Python comedy group.
Twitter's new owner has come under fire for his plans to charge for a blue tick on the social media platform after completing his $44bn takeover.
Elon Musk has defended sacking half of Twitter’s almost 8,000 workers, saying “unfortunately, there is no choice”.
Mr Musk insisted that the platform’s commitment to moderation remained “absolutely unchanged” following reports that the company’s misinformation team was laid off.
Elon Musk says ‘power to the people' after firing 50 per cent of Twitter employees
Hours after firing 50 per cent of the staff at Twitter, Elon Musk tweeted “power to the people”, as a grim situation unfolded at the social media platform after his takeover.
He defended his decision to sack Twitter staff by claiming that the company was losing $4m per day. He added that all those who lost their jobs were given three months of severance pay, which he claimed was “50 per cent more than legally required”.
“Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required,” he tweeted.
