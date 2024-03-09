When and how to watch the 2024 Oscars

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hollywood is gearing up for its biggest and glitziest night of the year – the Oscars – where stars will gather to celebrate the greatest cinematic achievements made in 2023.

The 96th Academy Awards will once again be hosted by late-night stalwart Jimmy Kimmel. This will mark his fourth year emceeing the film awards; he hosted the 2017, 2018 and 2023 Oscars.

Viewers can also expect appearances from Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o and Zendaya, all of whom will be among the presenters.

Read below to find out everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 Oscars, broadcasting live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, 10 March.

What time does the ceremony start?

The official ceremony will begin at 4pm PT/7pm ET, an hour earlier than usual. It is scheduled to last until 7.30pm PT/10.30pm ET.

Where can I watch the Oscars?

All US viewers will be able to tune into the broadcast on ABC, while UK viewers can watch on ITV.

What time does red carpet coverage begin?

Due to the ceremony’s earlier time slot, the Oscars red carpet coverage, also known as the pre-show, has been shortened to only 30 minutes, beginning at 3.30pm PT/6.30pm ET.

Who and what is nominated?

This year’s Oscar nominations were announced in January by Atlanta and Joker actor Zazie Beetz alongside The Hunger Games’s Jack Quaid.

Christopher Nolan’s atomic bomb epic Oppenheimer leads the pack with a whopping 13 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Yorgos Lanthimos’s sci-fi comedy Poor Things follows closely with 11 nods, while Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster Barbie trails behind with eight. Both of which are also competing in the Best Picture category.

Other films in contention for Best Picture include Celine Song’s indie romance Past Lives, Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, Martin Scrosese’s tale of Indigenous slaughter Killers of the Flower Moon, Alexander Payne’s heartwarming comedy The Holdovers, Jonathan Glazer’s eery Holocaust drama The Zone of Interest, Justine Triet’s crime thriller The Anatomy of a Fall and Cord Jefferson’s satirical drama American Fiction.

