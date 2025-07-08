The Amazon Fire TV stick HD is cheaper than ever for Prime Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amazon has launched its annual Prime Day sale, a four-day shopping event bringing big savings to everything from air fryers to laptops and televisions.

I’ve spotted one pretty impressive deal in the sale. Right now, the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD has 40 per cent off, bringing the price of the no-fuss streaming dongle down to just £23.99.

You’ll find plenty of deals on many of Amazon’s most popular own-brand products in the rest of the sale, like the Ring battery video doorbell (was £99.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk). The Echo Show 8 (was £149.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk) and Kindle Paperwhite (was £159.99, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk) have been discounted, too.

The Amazon Prime Day sale runs from now until 11 July and features thousands of deals on products across most categories. Be sure to check out our full Prime Day shopping guide for the latest deals as they drop.

Amazon Fire TV stick HD: Was £39.99, now £23.99, Amazon.co.uk

Whether your TV doesn’t have smarts or the interface is a little slow and clunky, you can add or upgrade its capabilities cheaply with the Amazon Fire TV stick HD. The dongle and remote control let you access entertainment from all of the most popular streaming services – including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and Apple TV+ – as well as watch live TV, listen to music and control your smart home with voice commands.

More affordable than Roku’s excellent streaming stick 4K (was £49.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk), this version of the Amazon Fire TV stick only outputs at 1080p rather than full 4K, which is perfect if your TV is a little older or if your streaming subscription is only providing full HD video.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a four-day sale event for Prime members. It’s usually held twice a year – once in the summer and again in October to kick-start Christmas shopping. The event features deals across top brands, from Apple to Dyson, as well as offers on its bestselling own tech, including Kindle and Echo dot smart speakers.

