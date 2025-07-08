The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
The Amazon Fire TV stick HD is cheaper than ever for Prime Day
The four-day sale is now live, with savings on tech, home appliances and more
Amazon has launched its annual Prime Day sale, a four-day shopping event bringing big savings to everything from air fryers to laptops and televisions.
I’ve spotted one pretty impressive deal in the sale. Right now, the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD has 40 per cent off, bringing the price of the no-fuss streaming dongle down to just £23.99.
You’ll find plenty of deals on many of Amazon’s most popular own-brand products in the rest of the sale, like the Ring battery video doorbell (was £99.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk). The Echo Show 8 (was £149.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk) and Kindle Paperwhite (was £159.99, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk) have been discounted, too.
The Amazon Prime Day sale runs from now until 11 July and features thousands of deals on products across most categories. Be sure to check out our full Prime Day shopping guide for the latest deals as they drop.
Amazon Fire TV stick HD: Was £39.99, now £23.99, Amazon.co.uk
Whether your TV doesn’t have smarts or the interface is a little slow and clunky, you can add or upgrade its capabilities cheaply with the Amazon Fire TV stick HD. The dongle and remote control let you access entertainment from all of the most popular streaming services – including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and Apple TV+ – as well as watch live TV, listen to music and control your smart home with voice commands.
More affordable than Roku’s excellent streaming stick 4K (was £49.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk), this version of the Amazon Fire TV stick only outputs at 1080p rather than full 4K, which is perfect if your TV is a little older or if your streaming subscription is only providing full HD video.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a four-day sale event for Prime members. It’s usually held twice a year – once in the summer and again in October to kick-start Christmas shopping. The event features deals across top brands, from Apple to Dyson, as well as offers on its bestselling own tech, including Kindle and Echo dot smart speakers.
