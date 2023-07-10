Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Heads up, thrifty shoppers. Here with a whole host of sizable savings on the likes of home appliances, TVs, mattresses, Apple products and much, much more, the Amazon Prime Day sale has finally landed.

For this year’s sale, the two-day shopping bonanza is going to be held today and tomorrow (Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 July) and for shoppers hoping to snap up a hefty discount on big-ticket items and smaller, everyday household essentials, it’s not one to be missed.

If you’re looking to save on a portable air conditioner this summer, the Prime Day sale could be a wise time to buy. Without a discount, some of the best air conditioners can set you back anywhere between £300 to £1,000 (depending on the model and its British Thermal Units, or BTUs – the higher the number, the more oomph).

Whether it’s an air conditioner, air fryer, vacuum cleaner or new electric toothbrush on your Prime Day wish list, it’s fair to say the deals can be tricky to navigate and compare, which is why the IndyBest team is here to help sort the top-tier discounts from the duds.

For the best deals on portable air conditioners in the Amazon Prime Day sale, keep reading.

Best Amazon Prime Day portable air conditioner deals

Pro Breeze 4-in-1 portable air conditioner 9000 BTU: Was £449.99, now £288.74, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This model from Pro Breeze is a powerful unit that can cool bedrooms, living rooms, home offices and other spaces by up to 16C – just what you need in summer. It also comes with a smart option to connect to your phone, so you can control the temperature or set a timer with a simple click, or by instructing Alexa to do it for you. There are two speed settings and four modes: cooling, dehumidifying, fan and sleep. To top it all off, the device comes with a class-A energy efficiency score.

Buy now

Honeywell wifi enabled portable air conditioner 9000 BTU: Was £699.95, now £424.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

At 28kg, you might want to just park this one into the living room and keep it there forever but, in theory, it is possible to move it between spaces. This AC can cool a space of up to 26sq m and boasts three speed settings to do so. While the AC function is perfect for the hot summer months, the dehumidifying option makes it a great fit for when temperatures drop too.

You can set a 24-hour timer schedule, so you’ll never have to worry about whether you’ve switched it off. At 65dB, this model is relatively loud compared with others we’ve seen, so we wouldn’t recommend it for the bedroom.

Buy now

Pro Breeze 4-in-1 portable air conditioner 7000BTU: Was £369.99, now £237.87, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Pro Breeze four-in-one air conditioner can take on small, large and medium-sized rooms and manages to drop the temperature by up to 15C. The remote control makes it easy to switch between cooling, sleep and auto modes or set the 24-hour timer, and the sleep mode ensures the unit uses less energy at night time. There’s also the option to manually adjust the airflow, so you can find the perfect angle for your living space.

Buy now

HoMedics PAC-35WT-EU2 personal space cooler: Was £24.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

You can currently save 20 per cent on this compact desk cooling fan. It can reach a distance of up to 1.8m and has three different settings. Thanks to the water that goes in the top compartment, it also has a cooling effect of up to 8C. It runs for up to six hours too and only weighs 2.22kg, so it can be moved easily around the house.

Buy now

Do you need an Amazon Prime subscription for Prime Day?

The short answer is yes – if you want to access the Amazon Prime Day deals, you will need an Amazon Prime account. An Amazon Prime membership will cost £8.99 a month and gives you access to benefits beyond the Prime Day sale, such as free shipping and early access to the retailer’s lightning deals. If you’re not sure whether you want to sign up just yet, you can choose to sign up for a free 30-day trial, which means you can cancel it at any time before the 30 days are up.

