Like it or not, for many of us, Amazon has become the go-to place for online shopping, with its seemingly endless range of products at competitive prices. Throw in next-day delivery with a Prime membership (not to mention the sales bonanza that is Amazon Prime Day), and it’s no wonder many of our high streets aren’t what they used to be.

But finding the best deals can be tough. There’s Amazon’s massive scale, for a start, and the fact that prices change on an almost daily basis. To help you find the best Amazon deals available right now, we’ve scoured the site and done the hard work for you.

This week, we’ve spotted discounts on video games, electric toothbrushes, air fryers and vacuum cleaners, as well as cabin bags, an Apple Watch series 7 and more.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Although Amazon offers up deals all year round, the biggest savings can always be found during its Amazon Prime Day sales events, as well as on Black Friday. We can’t say for sure when the next Amazon Prime Day will be, but the retail giant has built a habit of holding its massive sale event each July. This schedule changed during the pandemic and, for 2022, Amazon surprised us all with a second Prime Day in October, as a run-up to the Black Friday sales.

It’s too early to say definitively but, given its track record, we expect Prime Day 2023 to take place over a two-day period in July.

The best Amazon deals we’ve found this week

Proscenic T22 air fryer: Was £139, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Proscenic )

Proscenic is slowly becoming a household staple brand, especially when it comes to cordless vacuum cleaners. But the company also started making air fryers in 2021, and it’s second-generation model currently has 42 per cent off at Amazon. It’s one of the very few app-controllable air fryers on the market, and features 13 cooking functions, including roasting, broiling, baking, steaming and reheating.

Buy now

Shark anti-hair wrap cordless vacuum cleaner IZ202UK: Was £349.99, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

(Shark )

Looking for a new cordless vacuum cleaner? Shark’s anti-hair wrap stick vacuum cleaner is currently discounted by almost £130 at Amazon. “The Shark anti hair wrap cordless stick with flexology, tru-pet and triple battery is a well-designed machine with a spacious bin capacity, great charge and the welcome addition of a light on the head, which helps no end with really thoroughly cleaning your home,” our writer said in their review. The only negative is that it’s quite heavy and takes up a bit of room.

Buy now

PureMate 2.2l portable dehumidifier: Was £149.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

(PureMate)

Searching for a dehumidifier? You can save 33 per cent on this PureMate portable dehumidifier right now, thanks to Amazon. Weighing just 3kg, it’s easy to move from room to room, or keep in smaller homes. Described as the “best dehumidifier with a timer” in our round-up of the best machines, our tester rated it for being “sleek and uber portable.” They also added that “it can capture up to 600ml of water per day, and is ideal for smaller spaces, such as bedrooms or kitchens. It was also very quiet, so we barely heard it while it was on, which is partly down to the thermoelectric cooling fan, which doesn’t need a compressor to operate.”

Buy now

Hotel Chocolat velvetiser starter kit: Was £109.99, now £94.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Not just your run-of-the-mill milk frother, Hotel Chocolat’s velvetiser creates smooth, whipped hot chocolates at just the touch of a button. When we reviewed the device, our tester said that it was super simple to use. All you need to do to make a hot chocolate is to “add 100ml of milk (there’s a fill line on the inside, which roughly just covers the whisk), then follow it with one serving of hot chocolate powder or flakes, and turn it on”, they said. Overall, it takes just two and a half minutes to make a Willy Wonka-worthy hot chocolate. Our reviewer did note that at nearly £100, it’s an expensive way to get a sugar high – especially as it only serves one person at a time. But thankfully, you can pick up the velvetiser with a 14 per cent discount right now.

Buy now

Dell XPS 13 laptop: Was £999, now £854.10, Amazon.co.uk

(Dell)

You can save almost £150 on the 2022 model of the Dell XPS 13 at Amazon right now. The fully specced-out 15in version topped our list of the best laptops of 2022, but this more affordable configuration with a Full HD screen is certainly no slouch either, running on the latest 12th generation Core i5 processor and packing 8GB of RAM. That’s plenty for most everyday users.

Buy now

Oral-B smart 5 electric toothbrush: Was £169.99, now £83.66, Amazon.co.uk

(Oral-B)

Here’s cracking deal on an Oral-B toothbrush with a 51 per cent saving on the smart 5. This kit comes with three toothbrush heads and a travel case, as well as a battery and charging dock. Oral-B says the battery lasts about two weeks on a charge, and features include Bluetooth connectivity for hooking up to the Oral-B smartphone app, pressure control, a timer and five cleaning modes.

Buy now

Google Pixel 7 Pro: Was £849, now £698.89, Amazon.co.uk

(Google)

The best smartphone Google makes packs in some impressive features, ranging from slick photo-editing, such as the ability to magically erase people from your photos, as well as adaptive battery management, live language translation and a host of clever Google Assistant abilities.

Currently discounted by 18 per cent, it’s a significant improvement over the Pixel 6. “The seventh-generation phone unlocks faster, takes better pictures, and has a battery life that can last several days in an emergency,” our writer said in their review.

Buy now

Apple Watch series 7 (GPS and cellular, 41mm): Was £599, now £519, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

This deal sees the Apple Watch series 7 reduced by £80. More specifically, this is the model with GPS and cellular connectivity, meaning it has its own 4G data connection for phone calls and music streaming while your iPhone is left at home. This exact Apple Watch is the smaller 41mm model with a stainless steel case and rubber sports strap in a colour Apple calls starlight. From activity and sleep tracking, to an ECG app, fall detection and water resistance, this really is a fully fledged smartphone.

We gave the smartwatch a 9/10 in our review, and our tester said: “If you have a series 6, then the gorgeous new display, delicately upgraded design, and improved durability should be enough to tempt you to upgrade. If you have an earlier Apple Watch, or no smartwatch at all, then the temptation is hard to resist.”

Buy now

‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’: Was £49.99, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

In celebration of Mario Day (10 March can be stylised as “Mar10” for those not in the know), Amazon has reduced the price of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe by 30 per cent. Dubbing it as the console’s “second ‘must-have’ game”, our reviewer raved about the fact that “Deluxe features 48 tracks, 42 characters, 23 items, 200cc mode, and eight battle areas”. And shared that “the tracks themselves are brilliantly varied, being some of Mario Kart’s finest”.

Buy now

Tesla Cybertruck construction set: Was £197.20, now £99.42, Amazon.co.uk

(Mega)

Want to get your hands on a Tesla Cybertruck way before the electric pickup truck actually goes into production? This is the model kit for you – and although it’s from Mega, the parts are compatible with Lego. Reduced by a massive 50 per cent, the kit comprises almost 3,300 pieces and is intended for builders aged 14 and over. Features include opening doors, functioning suspension, folding seats and an accurate interior. There are even marks in the windows from where Elon Musk famously smashed them by accident when the Cybertruck was revealed back in 2019.

Buy now

Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracker: Was £169.99, now £97, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Looking to up your fitness? There’s a whopping 43 per cent off the Fitbit Charge 5 at Amazon. With a built-in GPS, the charge 5 can be used to track daily steps, activity and running, plus there are 20 different exercise modes, exercise reminders, 24/7 heart-rate monitoring and sleep tracking, as well as ECG, SpO2 (blood oxygen level), heart-rate variability, skin temperature and menstrual health tracking. Although intended for adults too, we included the charge 5 in our round-up of the best Fitbit devices for kids and teenagers, with it being named the best for “wellness on a budget”.

Buy now

Tado smart radiator controller: Was £74.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Tado)

This energy-saving smart device from Tado is for controlling each radiator in your home. Powered by batteries, these motorised controllers can be operated by a smartphone app, letting you turn each radiator up or down, and therefore only heating the rooms of your home that need it, and potentially lowering your energy bills.

Buy now

‘Fifa 23’ standard edition, PS5: Was £69.99, now £37.55, Amazon.co.uk

(EA Sports)

Enjoy 46 per cent off this video game, which brings the action from the pitch straight to your home. Using HyperMotion2 technology to create lifelike football animation, you can also enjoy cross-play features that make playing against friends easier and more fun. Build your dream squad in FIFA Ultimate Team TM or switch to ‘career mode’, which allows you to manage some of football’s most famous names. However you play, enter the biggest game with more than 19,000 players, 700+ teams, 100+ stadiums and more than 30 leagues.

Buy now

Level8 carry-on suitcase: Was £139.99, now £111.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Level8)

Expandable for up to 15 per cent additional packing capacity (an essential factor when it comes to hand luggage), this carry-on suitcase from Level8 features solid, strong zippers, as well as a sturdy telescoping handle. With four spinner wheels, it’s easy to move in multiple directions, plus it includes a smart lined interior and zipped bag dividers, to make sure packing is a breeze.

Buy now

