I’m going to pamper my dog this Amazon Prime Day with these 7 products 

If you’re a dog parent like me, your spare time has probably been spent scrolling through Amazon, salivating over the latest dog toys and games, plush dog beds and the hottest pet gadgets because, you know, our doggos deserve the best.

As a tech writer and a bonafide deals expert, I know that Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times of the year in the sales calendar, especially when it comes to scooping up a bargain on some pooch perfect products.

Every year, some of the best dog brands consistently participate in Amazon’s exclusive sale. Since last June, I’ve been slowly chucking everything I want to buy this year onto my wish list, waiting for them all to plummet in price.

While Amazon has confirmed that it’s going back to its headline July slot for Prime Day this year, it’s hard to know which products will be going on sale. Many of the items seen in 2021 are likely to crop up this year, but that doesn’t mean I won’t be keeping an eagle eye on the stuff that didn’t show its face.

If you’re as obsessed with spoiling your dog with discounted gifts – that they may or may not like – as I am, then you’ll want to add all these zingers to your wish list. This might be the best time to buy a present at a discount between Prime Day and Black Friday, so try not to miss it.

Furbo dog camera: £188, Amazon.co.uk

First on my wish list is the Furbo dog camera, a two-way audio HD camera that will let me talk to my dog Gatsby when I’m away from the house, as well as toss him treats. It was our best buy in our round-up of the best pet cameras, with our writer saying that it was a “neatly built machine with good design”. The lid, “where you add dog treats, is secure enough to prevent canine interference but easy enough to be removed by humans”.

The camera also has night vision, with a 160 degree wide-angle shot and a 4x zoom function so I’ll always be able to see Gatsby no matter where he’s sitting in the room. The Furbo also detects when my dog is barking, and sends me a push notification. I think it’s our best buy for a reason.

Last year, the Furbo received a massive 47 per cent reduction, taking it from £245 down to £129, so we predict that is more than likely to go on sale this Prime Day.

Tractive GPS dog 4 tracker: £35.99, Amazon.co.uk

I’ve actually already got one of these dog GPS trackers, having reviewed it earlier this year, but it’s a great gift for friends who also have dogs that tear down the street after cats and pigeons, or who like to escape from the garden. It was on sale for almost half its price during the Prime Day sale last year, seeing it slashed from £44.99 to £24.95.

This isn’t just an ordinary dog tracker either. It also contains an activity monitoring feature, which provides recommended hours to walk the dog, along with stats on active minutes, resting minutes and calories burned. There’s also a handy virtual fence feature, which alerts me if my dog leaves the garden or a designated area outlined in the app. If it’s on sale this year, I’ll certainly be looking at buying another for the other pooches in my life.

FurDreams cooling mat: £28.99, Amazon.co.uk

Summer is almost here, and Prime Day is going to fall directly in the middle of it. My dog absolutely hates the heat, and if this large cooling mat is on sale, I’m going to scoop it up. Cooling mats – as their name suggests – help cool down overheated dogs, helping to regulate their body temperature.

There are a bunch of different cooling pads out there, all made from non-toxic gel, but I’ve currently got my eye on the FurDreams pet cooling mat, which doesn’t just claim to cool your pup down by absorbing their body heat, but also comes in snazzy patterns like this pineapple one. I don’t want a boring blue one.

PetSafe automatic ball launcher: £140, Amazon.co.uk

My dog loves playing fetch with the tennis ball, but his human gets tired too. This neat little automatic dog launcher looks like just the thing I’ve been looking for. There are nine different distant settings and six ball angle settings, and it can throw between 2.5m and 9m – a hefty distance. There are motion sensors as well, so it won’t launch the ball until it senses that my dog is out of the way.

There seems to be a 15-minute rest mode, meaning it stops launching after 15 minutes and resumes after another 15 minutes, which doesn’t seem like quite enough time if I’m trying to train my dog to put the ball back into the launcher himself. Usually products sold and dispatched by Amazon, like this one from PetSafe, go on sale during the Prime Day event, so this one is extremely likely to have its price slashed in July.

The Dog’s Balls doughnut nest bed: From £31.99, Amazon.co.uk

Nesting dog beds are all the rage right now, speaking to canine’s instinct to burrow down and curl up in a ball. I’ve had this one from The Dog’s Balls on my wish list for months, and I’m hoping that it’s finally going to go on sale during the Prime Day sales this year.

It’s made from vegan fur, featuring a dual-layer base mattress cushion. The top layer forms around the body, the base supports the weight and the raised bolstered edges provide somewhere for my dog to lay his head.

My dog gets super muddy on his walks, chasing down squirrels and racing through fields, it’s a nightmare having to hoist him into the tub to wash his paws every time he comes back. So I’ve been eyeing up the Mud Daddy, a portable shower for paws and shoes. It’s silent, so it won’t scare him away when I come near him with the extendable 2m hose and there’s also a brush. It’s basically a pressure washer for dogs, and you can add cold or hot water.

PetSafe drinkwell 360 pet drinking fountain: £57.20, Amazon.co.uk

My dog’s a thirsty boy, but he only likes fresh water, wrinkling his nose at any bowls of water that have been lying there for longer than a day. I’ll be looking to buy this drinkwell water fountain from PetSafe on Prime Day to satiate his needs.

It’s a 350-degree fountain – not all are – so my dog can drink it from any angle, with PetSafe saying that I can set up five Drinking Streams and holds a massive 3.8l of water. There’s also a replaceable charcoal filter, helping to clean the water from food and contaminants. Again, PetSafe products are sold and fulfilled by Amazon, so is more likely to go on sale this Prime Day.

