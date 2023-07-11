Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re new to Amazon Prime Day and our IndyBest coverage of the two-day deals bonanza, then welcome. And if you’re returning for another year with the hopes of picking up a new Apple product, cordless vacuum cleaner or something else with a major discount, welcome back!

The annual shopping event will be held today and tomorrow and already there have been hot-ticket buys dropping to their lowest ever prices. We’ve seen everything from the Amazon echo dot (5th generation) to the Apple airpods pro get a reduction, along with price cuts across beauty products, household essentials and more.

Electric toothbrushes from IndyBest tried and tested brands such as Oral-B and Philips have also been heavily discounted in the sale. Right now, you can save a massive 70 per cent on Oral-B’s smart 6 electric toothbrush which has been reduced from £219.99 to less than £70.

While this isn’t the first time that this particular toothbrush has dropped so wildly in price (before shooting back up again), if you are impressed with the specs and cleaning smarts of the brush then it could be worth adding to your basket while the deal is available.

To decide whether it’s the right model for you, here’s everything you need to know about Oral-B’s electric toothbrush.

Oral-B smart 6 electric toothbrush with smart pressure sensor: £219.99, now £64.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

By connecting the Oral-B smart electric toothbrush with the Oral-B app you can learn to improve your brushing routine thanks to real time feedback. With the daily clean, pro clean, sensitive, whitening or gum care mode, you can tailor your clean to your own needs, while the addition of a two minute timer ensures you’re not over (or under) doing it.

What’s more, overly zealous brushers are going to appreciate the gum pressure control feature, which lets you know when you’re brushing too hard and slow down the brushing speed when you are. There won’t be any need to worry about recharging the brush too often either as the battery lasts two weeks once it’s been fully charged. This charger is included in the deal, as well as three brush heads and a travel case.

