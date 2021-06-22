The 2021 Amazon Prime Day sale is heading into its final few hours, but there’s still time left to snap up deals across tech, TVs, gaming, home appliances, kids’ toys, clothing, or alcohol.

Throughout the shopping event, we’ve been bringing you our handpicked offers that can save you hundreds of pounds, whether that’s on a Braun IPL device, Nespresso coffee machine or a Panasonic 4-in-1 shaver.

Electric toothbrushes often see a huge reduction in price over the Prime Day sale and this year is no different. The most recent one we’ve spotted is the Philips sonicare diamondclean 9000, which has 59 per cent off– bring you a total saving of £200.01.

We can recommend it as part of your oral hygiene routine with confidence, as we’ve put it to the test in our guide to the best electric toothbrushes.

Allow us to explain its many fantastic features so you can add it to your shopping basket ASAP.

Read more:

Our IndyBest team handpicks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Philips sonicare diamondclean 9000: Was £340, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Rated best for a deep clean by our reviewer, this sleek-looking brush pulses and moves its head quickly over teeth to remove the plaque from your teeth.

“It sends toothpaste and water between the teeth, while the brush head gets busy on any plaque build-up, which is probably why we were very impressed with the professional quality of the clean, particularly on “deep clean +” mode,” our tester said, adding, “A clear light-up display on the handle indicates which of the four cleaning modes you’re in and there’s connected back up from a very thorough app.”

With an impressive 14 weeks battery life, it also comes equipped with a spare brush head, charging base, and a charging travel case.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For more discounts on health and beauty, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2021

Best Prime Day home appliance deals – There are huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips right now

Best Prime Day tech deals – Whether it’s a new phone, tablet, laptop or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best deal here

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals – Calling all gamers: there’s big discounts on the popular console and bundles

Best Prime Day fashion and clothing deals – With prices slashed on dresses, jeans and more, it’s time to get your re-entry outfit planned

Best Prime Day kids’ toys deals – Find discounts on toys, gadgets and board games for kids of all ages

Best Prime Day TV deals – Update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price with our featured deals

Best Prime Day gaming deals – Looking for a new console, or after a new controller or game? Here are the best deals for gamers

Best Prime Day laptop deals – Find big discounts on MacBooks, Microsoft Surface laptops and more

Best Prime Day Amazon device deals – Discover big savings on Amazon’s cutting-edge smart home tech

Best Prime Day Apple deals – With rarely seen savings on the brand’s products, it’s the perfect time to invest in new tech

Best Prime Day alcohol deals – All the boozy savings you need to know about on spirits, wine and beer

Best Amazon Prime Day deals – Read our IndyBest guide to all the best Prime Day 2021 deals

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.