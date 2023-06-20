Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

In the words of American rapper Nelly, it’s getting hot in here, and Amazon’s going to take off – no, not its clothes – pounds and pounds from the price tags of air conditioning units this Prime Day, which will help cool down both you and your home.

Typically held in July each year, Amazon Prime Day should be just around the corner now, making it the perfect time to pick up a portable air conditioner at a discount. These appliances have been selling out all month as the summer heat blazes, and they’re not cheap.

Some of the best portable air conditioners can cost anything from £300 to £1,000, depending on the model and its British Thermal Units (BTUs) – the higher the number, the more powerful the air conditioner and the bigger the room size it can cool. So, when there’s a discount involved, our ears prick up.

As well as portable air conditioners, we’re expecting to see discounts on other home appliances, including fans, air fryers and cordless vacuum cleaners, in the sale, along with hefty price cuts on laptops, TVs and even Apple products.

On top of portable air conditioners, we’ll also be covering Prime Day deals on evaporative air coolers, which, unlike fans, also work to help bring down the temperature inside a room. Here’s everything we know about Amazon Prime Day and what deals we could expect during the two-day event.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Amazon hasn’t announced the start date for its annual two-day shopping extravaganza just yet, but it’s a fairly predictable beast. Prime Day almost always takes place in the month of July, and it usually lands on a Monday and Tuesday in the second or third week of the month. That means Prime Day could fall on 10-11 July or 17-18 July. Whenever it is, it’s going to be a great time to pick up some bargains.

Do you need Amazon Prime to get portable air conditioner deals?

You do. Unlike the Amazon Spring Sale earlier this year, Amazon Prime Day is an event that’s exclusive to Amazon Prime customers. An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month or £95 for a year. To sign up, just visit Amazon Prime’s landing page and enter your details.

If you haven’t been an Amazon Prime subscriber in the past 12 months, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial, so, if you time it just right, you can get in on the action before, during and after Amazon Prime Day kicks off. We’d recommend waiting for Amazon to officially announce the dates for Amazon Prime Day before you sign up for a subscription.

What to expect from portable air conditioner deals during Amazon Prime Day

Portable air conditioners and evaporative air coolers have been selling out at top-notch speed this summer, so we expect they’ll be hot property during Amazon Prime Day.

The cheapest portable air conditioners usually cost between £250 and £300, so we’ll be keeping an eye out for units that fall below that price. But any deal is a good one when they’re flying off the shelves. There are a few well-known brands to keep an eye out for too. Meaco, Black + Decker, VonHaus, DeLonghi and EcoFlow all make extremely reliable portable air conditioning machines.

Best pre-Prime Day portable air conditioner deals

DeLonghi pinguino PACEL112CST portable air conditioner: Was £949.99, now £900, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

DeLonghi’s pinguino is one of the most high-tech portable air conditioners out there. While it’s still a pretty pricey machine, even with a discount, it’s currently the cheapest we’ve ever seen it. It’s wifi-enabled, so you can control it from outside your home, has three fan speeds, and it even has a dehumidifier function.

Buy now

EcoFlow wave 2 portable air conditioner: Was £1,049, now £949, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

EcoFlow’s wave 2 made it into our round-up of the best portable air conditioners. Ideal for camping and travelling, it doubles up as a heater, too. You can control the air conditioner from the EcoFlow app, and, unlike many other models, it doesn’t have to be plugged into the mains, if you buy the extra battery pack. “It’s also surprisingly quiet, delivering a soft background hum that didn’t really disturb our sleep,” our writer praised in their review.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

Can’t wait to shop great deals? Check out the latest offers from Amazon