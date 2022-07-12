Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here. And we couldn’t be more excited. The 48-hour shopping bonanza offers you the chance to bag a bargain on everything from tech, gaming, and TVs, to home appliances, fitness equipment, alcohol and so much more.

But the good news doesn’t stop there, because if you’re searching for a whopping mattress discount, Amazon really has pulled out all of the stops for you.

Replacing your mattress can be hard work (read our buying guide if you need a helping hand), but Emma is one of the leading bed-in-a-box brands, so you can trust you’re getting one of the best in the business.

Owing to the brand’s strong credentials, we are pleasantly surprised to see such a generous saving. With Amazon slashing the price of the Emma original mattress by a whopping 45 per cent, you really don’t want to miss out.

If you want to sleep easy knowing you’ve bagged an impressive discount on such a high-quality mattress, read on for everything there is to know about Emma mattresses this Amazon Prime Day.

Emma original mattress, king: Was £799, now £439.45, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

When it comes to mattresses, Emma really is one of the best brands to know. The original mattress featured in our review of the best, with our tester noting that it’s “certainly on the softer side”, making it a great choice for those with “smaller builds”. The sleep surface is “made from Emma’s patented UltraDry cover, which is designed to help regulate your temperature and wick away sweat” – this layer can be unzipped from the mattress and machine washed.

It’s “very comfortable” and provides “solid support beneath the memory foam layer”, which is “thanks to the heavy-duty foam at the bottom of the mattress”, explained our writer. The upper layer of foam also gently relieves “all pressure points in the body”, and it suits “both side and back sleepers”.

With such high praise, we’re pleased that Amazon has reduced this mattress so heavily. The discount is only available on the king size model currently, but we’re keeping our eyes peeled for deals on other sizes and will keep you up to date.

Emma hybrid mattress, double: Was £404.50, now £323.60, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

While this 20 per cent discount is significantly lower than the 45 per cent saving above, it’s still an impressive offer if this is the mattress you’re after. “If you like your mattresses on the slightly softer and bouncier side, you’re bound to love this Emma mattress,” which “would be right at home in a five-star hotel”, praised our review. It’s got a depth of 25cm, and is made up of five different layers, including a “breathable pocket sprung layer and zoned system that tailors support to the main pressure points” – it’s this that “differentiates it from the Emma original”.

It’s a great all-rounder too, because whatever position you sleep in, “you’ll enjoy the benefits of the support”, making it a “versatile option for people who sleep in different positions throughout the night or whose partner sleeps in different positions to them”. Our writer noted that it’s not the cheapest hybrid, but they thought “it’s well worth the money”, so we think it’s even more worth it with this excellent discount.

