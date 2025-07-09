Apple’s newest iPad drops to its lowest-ever price for Prime Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apple discounts don’t come around very often, particularly on new releases, so I was excited to see the latest iPad included in the Amazon Prime Day sale. Released back in March, the new 11th-generation model has fallen to an all-time low at the online retailer.

The updates to the 11th-gen include even more storage, starting with 128GB as standard, a faster A16 chip and improved battery life. This is the first time the price has dropped below £290 on Amazon, making this the perfect time to save on Apple’s latest tech.

Senior tech critic Alex Lee has been busy rounding up the other best Apple deals for Prime Day, including discounts on the all-new iPhone 16e, AirPods pro 2, which puts them at their lowest-ever price, and more. But for the iPad offer, keep reading.

Apple iPad 11th-generation, 128GB: Was £329, now £285, Amazon.co.uk

A major improvement on the new iPad is that the smallest internal storage size you can get is 128GB. On the 10th-gen, this was 64GB, so you’re now getting double the storage as standard. This is good news for those who download lots of apps or stream videos offline. We’re yet to test this model, but if it’s anything like the 10th-gen, we’re expecting to be impressed.

The deal includes 14 per cent off the 128GB model, but if you need more storage, you don’t have to miss out on the savings. The 256GB model has 12 per cent off (was £429, now £379.50, Amazon.co.uk), while the 512GB model sees an 11 per cent discount (£629, now £560, Amazon.co.uk). These may seem like modest price cuts, but you’re unlikely to get these kinds of savings on the new iPad until Black Friday rolls around in the autumn.

This is the best offer on the 11-generation iPad right now, and you won’t find it any cheaper anywhere else. Remember, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the discount. If you haven’t signed up before, or haven’t done so in the past 12 months, you can get a 30-day free trial. This will allow you to shop all the Prime Day deals until the sale ends at midnight this Friday.