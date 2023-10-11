Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon Prime Day is in its final day of deals, with huge discounts still available across TVs, headphones and Apple products. While it’s always nice to save on expensive items, having covered sales events for longer than I care to admit, I’ve come to realise that Amazon’s shopping events serve as the perfect opportunity to stock up on household essentials, too.

And I’ve just spotted a deal that beauty lovers are not going to want to miss: Olaplex No.4 shampoo has been reduced to its cheapest-ever price. As a huge fan of the haircare brand, I couldn’t be more pleased. I was also keen to see that Olaplex’s No.3 hair perfector is now half-price.

When I reviewed the shampoo, I was so impressed with the results that I awarded it eight out of 10. But, of course, at £28 a bottle, it’s not cheap, which is why I’m always on the hunt for a deal. If you too want to stock up, keep reading everything there is to know about the cult product.

Olaplex shampoo: Was £28, now £17.30, Amazon.co.uk

If you love Olaplex’s shampoo as much as I do, you’re going to want to stock up now – the product has never been cheaper at Amazon.

If you’re yet to try it, your hair is in for a treat – when I reviewed the product, I found that it made my locks “easier to style”, but also noticed that my hair held its “curl on the days we didn’t blow-dry and straighten”.

It has a “thick consistency, you only need a very small amount of Olaplex’s shampoo because a little goes a long way”. Case in point: one bottle lasted me four months, which is particularly impressive considering I have long, thick hair.

In terms of results, after two months of use, I noticed that my locks were “much more manageable” and breakages reduced. If you’re on the fence, give it a try while it’s £10 off. I’m sure you’ll love it.

