Best early Amazon Prime Day portable air conditioner deals in 2024

Summer is here, and with it, a home that gets impossibly hot. Thankfully, with Amazon Prime Day confirmed to take place in just three weeks, you’ll be able to cool your home down for less with deals on appliances that include portable air conditioners, fans and air coolers.

While the best portable air conditioners can be a big investment, prices on the expensive cooling units always come down on Prime Day, Amazon’s two-day sale, including models from Meaco, Pro Breeze and more.

Typically, the best models can cost anything from £300 to £1,000, depending on the model and its British Thermal Units (BTUs) – the higher the number, the more powerful the air conditioner and the bigger the room size it can cool, so if you can find an air conditioner at a discount, it’s worth picking it up.

As well as air conditioners, we’ll also be looking out for deals on air coolers (or cooling fans), which, unlike regular fans, also help bring down the temperature in the home. We’ll be sniffing out the best portable air conditioner deals before and during the Prime Day sale. Here’s everything you need to know.

When will Amazon Prime Day portable air conditioner deals start in 2024?

Amazon has announced that its Prime Day bonanza will take place on 16 and 17 July, running for a full 48 hours. The cheapest portable air conditioners usually cost between £250 and £300, so we’ll be keeping an eye out for units that fall below that price. But any deal is a good one when it comes to ACs, they frequently sell out every summer with manufacturers struggling to keep them stocked up. There are a few well-known brands to keep an eye out for too. Meaco, Black + Decker, VonHaus, De’Longhi and EcoFlow all make extremely reliable portable air conditioning machines.

Do you need Amazon Prime to get portable air conditioner deals?

You do. Unlike the Amazon Spring Deal Days Sale earlier this year, Amazon Prime Day is an event that’s exclusive to Amazon Prime customers. An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month or £95 for a year. To sign up, just visit Amazon Prime’s landing page and enter your details.

If you haven’t been an Amazon Prime subscriber in the past 12 months, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial, so, if you time it just right, you can get in on the action before, during and after Amazon Prime Day kicks off. We’d recommend waiting for Amazon to officially announce the dates for Amazon Prime Day before you sign up for a subscription.

Best early Prime Day portable air conditioner deals

Logik LAC10C22 portable air conditioner: Was £299.99, now £205, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery

Landing a spot in our review of the best portable air conditioners, this Logik air conditioner is currently 20 per cent off at Amazon. It “cooled our room down quickly and efficiently”. “It has 10,000 BTUs, so is ideal for small to medium rooms, and the casters underneath made it easy to wheel around”.

Buy now

VonHaus 7000 BTU portable air conditioner: Was £249.99, now £209, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery

Another device that has landed a spot in our review, taking the title of best budget portable air conditioner – and it just got even cheaper. “It has a pretty minimalist design and cooled our room quickly and efficiently,” noted our tester. What’s more, it was praised for also being “quieter than most of the portable ACs we’ve tested”. You’ll be grateful for it during the hot summer nights.

Buy now

