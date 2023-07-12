Amazon Prime Day is cleaning up with a 23% saving on this Eufy robot vacuum cleaner

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon Prime Day is serving up spectacular savings across all shopping sectors, including home appliances, TVs, air fryers, coffee machines and more until midnight tonight.

So you’d better be quick to snap up a Prime Day steal, and there a lots of big brands to browse, such as Apple, Playstation and Amazon devices.

To add to this evergrowing list of savings, our shopping experts have spotted an impressive robot vacuum cleaner deal, with the Eufy robotic X8 currently reduced by £90. That’s a sizeable saving, given the cost of this handy home appliance investment.

This is a tried and tested IndyBest brand and we featured the robovac X8 in our best robot vacuum cleaners guide. Read on for the full lowdown on this voice-control operated cleaning pal.

The Eufy robovac X8 has twin-turbine technology and is designed to tackle pet hair. You can control this robot vacuum cleaner via the Eufy app, and choose which rooms it cleans, and any areas to steer clear of. An integral laser navigation and AI technology features mean the robovac creates a multi-level map for covering different floor areas.

There’s a dedicated dust box for dirt collection, and the suction level compacts debris so it should need emptying less often. The runtime provides 180 minutes of cleaning per charge and if you’d prefer to use voice control, it’s compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa.

This model was named best for easy controls in our best robot vacuum cleaners round-up, where our reviewer said the device is “fast and accurate”, “very quiet when operating” and “ swerved all the obstacles we left in its way.” They also added the X8 isn’t phased by “corners, radiators and all those awkward spaces”, and “it adapts the suction levels automatically based on the flooring type it’s working with”.

With the robovac set to make cleaning chores much simpler, this saving should ensure the price feels a bit easier on your wallet too.

