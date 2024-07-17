Support truly

The Amazon Prime Day sale is the perfect time of year to buy a new vacuum cleaner, with huge savings to be had on both corded and cordless machines by top brands. Every year, I’m on the lookout to see what’s available from Shark, as I’ve tested and been impressed by several of their vacuum cleaners. I find them long-lasting, reliable and, most importantly, powerful, so that I can whip around the house without having to go over the same area twice.

Over the past couple of days, I’ve seen reductions on the Shark anti hair wrap corded upright vacuum cleaner (was £229.99, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk) and the Shark handheld cordless vacuum cleaner with crevice tool (was £79, now £49.50, Amazon.co.uk). But I was amazed to see that a vacuum cleaner I rated as the top pick in my round-up of best cordless vacuum cleaners, and continue to use in my home to this day, has been marked down in the sale by £130. That’s an impressive 30 per cent reduction for the Shark stratos pet pro cordless stick vacuum cleaner (was £429, now £299, Amazon.co.uk).

There have been some great vacuum cleaner deals so far in the sale with offers on Vax, Hoover and Bosch, but one thing that sets the Shark stratos apart from the rest is that it comes with a five year guarantee. And in my tests, this model also had a longer battery life than its competitors, being able to run for up to 120 minutes on a single charge thanks to its dual battery pack.

Although I already own a Shark stratos pet pro and use it most days, I’m so excited about the deal that I’ve shared it on several friends and family WhatsApp groups, telling them that they should act fast if they’re thinking about upgrading their vacuum cleaner. Read on to discover why it’s worth snapping up in the Prime Day sale.

How I tested

I first put the the Shark stratos cordless vacuum cleaner through its paces when I tested several cordless vacuum cleaners for my best cordless vacuum cleaners round-up. I used it for everything from picking up crumbs dropped by children at mealtimes to sucking up dog hair, looking at its dirt-removal performance as well as its weight, manoeuvrability and overall design.

I got on with it so well that I kept it as my main vacuum cleaner, storing it under the stairs and using it for everything from clearing up after dinner to having a quick run around of the playroom at the end of the day.

Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap plus pet pro cordless vacuum: Was £429.99, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

I have a mix of carpet and hard floors in my Victorian terrace house, and I find that the Shark stratos pet pro cordless vacuum works well on both surfaces. This clever appliance is constantly adjusting its own power levels to pick up the most mess. All I have to do is steer while it uses clean sense IQ technology to automatically sense the mess and adjust cleaning power for up to 50 per cent more dirt pick-up. As a busy working mum who is often vacuum cleaning at the end of a long day, I appreciate that featurea lot, as I don’t want to make any decisions, even for something as small as a power setting.

I find that the anti hair wrap technology works as described and I’ve never once had to wrestle anything out of the brush that shouldn’t have been there. But my favourite feature of the brush head is LED highlights that are super bright, really illuminating under furniture and showing me where I need to steer.

As for the vacuum cleaner as a whole, I’m impressed by its dual battery pack offering 120 minutes of runtime, which is revolutionary for cordless machines. I also like that you can attach an anti-odour pack to make the floors smell as good as they look. Plus, the hose folds back on itself for compact, freestanding storage and charging, meaning I can store it under the stairs easily and still fit other items in the same cupboard.

The verdict: Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap plus pet pro cordless vacuum

This vacuum makes it easier to keep my house clean, which is no mean feat when I have four children of my own and countless others over for playdates. The kids spend a lot of time running around outside, often bringing mud, grass and leaves back in from the garden. This Shark cordless vacuum cleaner works a dream on hard floors, just as well as it does on carpet. As the suction power is strong and its lightweight, I can whizz around with it quickly and I love that the LED lights allow me to check that I’ve cleaned absolutely everything up, as mess from the kids can end up everywhere.

