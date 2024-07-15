Support truly

There’s nothing like the satisfaction of a freshly hoovered floor. Then again, finding the best deal on a vacuum cleaner comes very close. With this in mind, we’re bringing you the very best savings on vacuum cleaners in the Prime Day sale which, as of today, is in full swing.

The better the vacuum, the more it’s likely to cost, so any chance of getting a discount is not to be missed. Whether your old model has finally bit the dust or you just want something with a little more suction power to help you battle the daily grime, the Prime Day sale could save you hundreds of pounds on all-singing, all-dancing hi-tech models from big-name, tried and trusted brands.

The sale is worth a look for more than just its discounts on home appliances, too. Savings can be scored on products in nearly every product category, including mattresses, beauty, TVs, Apple products and, of course, Amazon’s own devices. In other words, it’s not to be missed.

So, even if the thought of a new vacuum cleaner doesn’t exactly make your heart sing, it’s sure to skip a beat when it comes to the deals up for grabs. Keep reading for the best vacuum clever deals we’ve seen so far in this year’s Amazon Prime Day sale.

Best Prime Day vacuum cleaner deals

Shark handheld cordless vacuum cleaner with pet tool: Was £129.99, now £50.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking for a handheld vacuum cleaner that deals with dust like a pro, you may want to consider this one from Shark, which “thoroughly impressed” in our review. Praised for being “amazing”, it “sucked up all the dust in a room in minutes”, was “super-easy to empty” and “managed to pick up an alarming amount of hair from our deep-pile carpets”, according to our tester. Get yours during the Prime Day sale and you’ll be cleaning up with a saving of nearly £80.

Shark stratos cordless stick vacuum cleaner pet pro: Was £499.99, now £279.99, Amazon.co.uk

Shark dominates when it comes to vacuum cleaners, and Prime Day is a wise time to invest in a new mode. Our favourite cordless vacuum cleaner is currently reduced by 44 per cent. “The suction power on carpet and hard floors is a dream,” noted our review. “We love the LED highlights that helped us make the most out of every use, showing us where dirt had piled up and illuminating under furniture,” and it is “super easy to convert into a handheld vacuum for cleaning staircases or car upholstery”.

Eufy X9 pro robot vacuum cleaner with MopMaster: Was £699, now £449, Amazon.co.uk

Eufy is a name to know when it comes to robot vacuum cleaners. In fact, we featured not one, not two, but three of its models in our review, so you can be sure this is a name you can trust. The X9 pro robot vacuum cleaner is a versatile appliance as it’s also a mop. It’s touted for featuring cleaning pads that pressure to remove stubborn stains. Where customisation is concerned, you can tweak it so that it doesn’t clean certain areas of your home, or you can change the suction level depending on where it is in the house. Pretty nifty.

Hoover upright vacuum cleaner: Was £279.99, now £188.99, Amazon.co.uk

There’s a Prime Day saving of more than 30 per cent to be secured on this upright vacuum cleaner from Hoover. It features LED lights and the brand’s anti-twist comb, which is said to stop hair from tangling around the brushbar. It also comes complete with a crevice tool and a washable allergy care HEPA filter. We named a similar model from Hoover the best lightweight cordless vacuum cleaner in our review, with our tester noting that it could “steer around table legs without extra effort, and slides seamlessly under sofas”.

Samsung jet 75E pet 200W cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £449.99, now £235, Amazon.co.uk

Keeping the house clean with a four-legged friend running about is no mean feat, but this vacuum cleaner, which comes complete with a pet tool, should be able to help. Boasting powerful suction and a specialised tool that pet owners will appreciate, its lightweight design will remove pet hair and allergens from your home. In our review of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, we tried a similar model from Samsung, which was praised for its 200W of suction power, complex filtration system and “fresh and modern” design.

Vax blade 4 cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £179.99, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

One of the more purse-friendly models to wow in our cordless vacuum cleaners review, the Vax blade 4 is even more of a steal this Prime Day. In our review, it lasted for three-quarters of an hour (which is impressive for a sub-£200 model) without “any noticeable difference in performance”. Plus, our tester noticed that its “LED headlights are extremely bright, illuminating any area, leaving the dust with nowhere to hide". They were particularly taken with the antimicrobial treatment on the brush bar though, which “helps protect your bristles from bacteria and fungi, by preventing their growth".

Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner with anti hair wrap: Was £279.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

The IndyBest team has taken plenty of impressive Shark vacuum cleaners for a spin over the years, so it’s safe to say the company knows what it’s doing, especially when it comes to cordless cleaning. Similar to a cordless model we’ve reviewed before, this stick vacuum cleaner comes with a 40 minute run time and the brand’s anti hair wrap technology, which removes long and short hair from the brush roll as it cleans. There’s also a boost mode on hand for extra cleaning oomph when you need it, and the option to switch to handheld mode for cleaning upholstery, stairs and difficult to reach spots.

Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap plus pet pro cordless vacuum: Was £429.99, now £299.99, Amazon.co.uk

We were so excited to see our favourite cordless vacuum is currently on sale at Amazon. The Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap plus pet pro cordless vacuum got a whopping five stars from our tester, who found it a joy to use: “If having a clean home fills you with joy, the Shark stratos will make you euphoric. The suction power on carpet and hard floors is a dream. It’s constantly working out what power levels you need to pick up the most mess. All you have to do is steer while it uses clean sense IQ technology to automatically sense the mess you can’t see.”

Bosch unlimited serie 6 BCS612GB prohome 18 V cordless vacuum: Was £329.99, now £271.58, Amazon.co.uk

Right now at Amazon, you can save almost 20 per cent on this Bosch cordless vacuum cleaner. The lightweight design should make gliding around your home effortless and the easy-clean filter should ensure keeping everything hygienic easier than ever before. Plus, with a handy 60-minute battery life, you won't have to keep running back to the charging port.

Vax blade 4 dual pet and car cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £369.99, now £219, Amazon.co.uk

You can score more than 40 per cent off this Vax cordless vacuum cleaner – a saving of £150. This model is designed for a total clean on even the toughest messes, with a built-in motorised pet tool, flexible powered hose, anti-microbial protection and a generous 90-minute battery life. Your home will be squeaky clean in no time.

Do you have to be a Prime member to access Prime Day deals?

Yes, it is Prime members who will be benefitting from the sale bonanza. So, to get the best out of the event, be sure to sign up. Included in the Prime membership, you will get unlimited next-day delivery, same-day delivery, exclusive discounts and early access to deals. You also get access to the award-winning Prime Video and Amazon Music streaming services.

A Prime membership costs £8.99 per month, or £95 if you prefer to pay for the year up front. If it’s your first time trying the service, be sure to get your 30-day free trial, which will give you total access to all the Prime Day goodies.

When will Prime Day deals start?

Amazon Prime Day started on 16 July and will run until 11:59pm on Wednesday 17 July.

