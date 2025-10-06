Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale has arrived. That means there are currently countless deals to be snapped up on the retailer's site, on everything from heated clothes airers to beauty.

If your vacuum cleaner has given up the ghost, I’ve found a deal that’s worth paying attention to. Right now, you can save 47 per cent on the Shark stratos cordless pet pro stick vacuum cleaner (Amazon.co.uk). Reduced by £200, it has plummeted in price from £429.99 to £229.99.

Thanks to the Prime Day sale, there are currently a huge number of discounts to browse, but we're particularly interested in the deals on tried-and-tested brands. We’ve reviewed (and happily recommended) a lot of different vacuum cleaners from Shark, and featured a very similar model to the one on sale in our roundup of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, where we praised its ability to “handle tough and everyday cleaning”. Below, you can find out more about the model’s specifications and why it’s worth buying.

If you’re looking to take advantage of the savings during the Prime Big Deal Days sale, bear in mind that you need to be an Amazon Prime member, as it’s a Prime exclusive shopping event. That said, it’s very easy to sign up to an Amazon Prime account and you can cancel at any time. There's also a 30-day free trial available if you don’t want to commit to the subscription.

Shark stratos cordless pet pro stick vacuum cleaner This deal saves you £200 on the Shark stratos cordless pet pro stick vacuum cleaner. This is an Amazon exclusive bundle deal, and includes a duster crevice tool, multi surface tool, anti-allergen brush, and a pet tool. It also comes in an Amazon-exclusive white and navy colourway. The vacuum features the brand’s anti-hair-wrap plus technology, which is designed to remove long and short hair (including pet hair) from the brush-roll as you’re cleaning, so it doesn’t get tangled. It’s suitable for cleaning on all floor types, including carpets and hard wood floors, and automatically adjusts its cleaning power, depending on the area you’re vacuuming. A standout feature is the LED headlights that illuminate the dust that you wouldn't see otherwise. It's a cordless model, which means you won’t have wires to contend with, and lasts up to an hour on one charge. A similar model, the Shark stratos pet pro with double battery, IZ420UKT, landed in our review of the best cordless vacuum cleaners. “Although on the heavier side, it’s surprisingly nimble to use, and the flexible wand enables you to get right under sofas and low furniture”, said reviewer Joanne Lewsley. “The attachments are easy to fit, and the one-click dustbin emptying is mess-free and straightforward, making it very user-friendly.” While it didn’t have the longest run-time or the lightest build, our reviewer hailed it as a game changer for pet owners when it comes to dealing with pet hair. “I was impressed by the sheer volume of pet hair, dust and debris it picked up on every pass during testing," they said. £429 £229 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary

Why you can trust IndyBest’s Amazon Prime Big Deal Days coverage

The Independent’s team of experts monitor prices on top-rated products throughout the year. We've covered Amazon Prime Day and other major sales events for years, so we know exactly which deals are worth your attention. We will only be bringing you deals on tried-and-tested products that we love, and from brands we trust. Our shopping writers are experts in their field, so our selection of the best deals are based on thorough testing and honest reviews.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a biannual sale exclusively for Prime members. The main sale takes place in summer, followed by a second sale called Prime Big Deal Days in October. Expect discounts across top brands such as Ninja, Eufy, Lenovo and Dyson, as well as offers on Amazon’s own bestselling gadgets.

When is the next Amazon Prime Day sale?

The Prime Big Deal Days sale 2025 is running from Tuesday 7 October until 11.59pm on Wednesday 8 October. Unlike the four-day Prime sale we saw earlier this year, you’ll have just two days to shop the deals this October.

