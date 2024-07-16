Support truly

If there’s anything I look out for on Prime Day, it’s deals on wireless headphones and earbuds. I’ve been plugging the little things into my ears and testing them out since I started writing about tech in 2017, and have seen them rocket in price as their feature set grows and active noise cancellation improves.

Whenever people ask me what wireless earbuds they should buy, the words Sony WF-1000XM5 immediately fall out of my mouth. Incredible active noise cancellation, sound and comfort. They have it all, but they’re not cheap.

While earbuds are getting smaller and smaller, the same can’t be said for their price tag, especially if you’re plumping for the best. Thankfully, Prime Day is here to deliver the goods once again.

The retailer has just discounted the Sony earbuds to the lowest price I’ve ever seen. So steep the discount, I’ve just pulled up all my WhatsApp group chats to tell everyone who’s asked for an earbuds recommendation. Get them now while they’re cheap, and head over to my guide to the best headphones and earbuds deals for even more savings.

Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds: Was £259, now £199.70, Amazon.co.uk

Sony

Sony’s flagship wireless earbuds have never fallen below £200 before, but now they have thanks to Prime Day. A slim, lightweight pair of earbuds, they’re packed with features, impeccable sound quality and some of the best active noise-cancellation I’ve heard on any pair of buds before.

They have even better noise-cancelling compared to the previous model, courtesy of two new processors, as well a better sound thanks to a new dynamic driver and better call quality. They’ll also last a huge eight hours on a single charge, and the case holds a further 24 hours. If you’re looking for a pair of wireless earbuds to buy this Prime Day, these are the ones you need to flick into your digital cart.

