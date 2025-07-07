Best vacuum cleaner deals in the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Summer has arrived, and that means only one thing for our deal-hunting team: Amazon Prime Day is almost upon us. Now more than 10 years old, Amazon’s flagship sale brings Prime members deals on tech, beauty, home, and more, including those on Amazon’s own-branded products. However, the unsung heroes are the retailer’s discounts on vacuums.

Home appliances like air fryers, TVs and coffee machines tend to see some of the biggest savings during annual sale events, and vacuum cleaners are no exception. We’re already seeing deals on cordless, handheld, corded, and robot vacuum cleaners, from brands including Shark, Eufy, Samsung, and Gtech.

This year’s Prime Day sale is the online giant’s longest-ever event. It starts tomorrow and runs for four days until Friday, 11 July. We’ve covered everything we know so far and found some great deals on vacuum cleaners that you can shop for right now.

When do Prime Day vacuum cleaner deals start?

The online retailer has confirmed the event will take place over four days from Tuesday 8 to Friday 11 July. It’s set to be the longest Prime Day sale in Amazon’s history, so you’ll have more time to make the most of the discounts.

Best vacuum cleaner deals to shop now:

Shark cordless vacuum cleaner with anti-hair wrap: Was £279.99, now £178.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

We’re big fans of Shark vacuum cleaners at IndyBest, with its stratos anti-hair wrap vacuum earning the accolade of our best cordless vacuum. Its older models are worth a look too, including this anti-hair wrap cordless vacuum that currently has 36 per cent off at Amazon. We’re expecting more offers from Shark when Prime Day lands, so we’ll update you on the best deals as soon as we know more.

Dyson V11 cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £429.99, now £399.36, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

One of the smartest ways to grab a Dyson is to buy an older model at a discount. As a Dyson, the V11 brings more power than the competition, but because it’s an older model on sale, you can buy it for a reasonable price. In our review, we were even surprised at just how much dirt this removed from carpets.

Eufy omni C20 robot vacuum cleaner: Was £599, now £379, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The Prime member exclusives have already begun, with one of the deals including almost 40 per cent off this Eufy robot vacuum cleaner. This puts it at its lowest ever price on Amazon. Eufy is one of our robot vacuum brands, with the X10 pro omni earning the top spot in our round-up. This model has slightly less suction power but still has most of the features we’ve come to expect of robot vacuums, including a self-emptying station and mop pads that automatically wash and dry in the base.

Roborock Q7 L5+ robot vacuum cleaner: Was £349.99, now £269.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’ve had your eye on robot vacuums but don’t want to drop almost £1,000 on one, here’s a good chance to save with this Roborock deal. We named the S8 MaxV Ultra our best two-in-one robot vacuum cleaner. This version has fewer features; for example, there’s no voice control and you’ll have to refill the mop tank yourself. However, if you can do without these extra add-ons, this is one of the most affordable robot vacuums out there.

Vax airlift2 pet plus: Was £219.99, now £189.50, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Our IndyBest reviewer Zoe Griffin said this was the best corded model for cleaning upholstery. She found that it took seconds to convert it into a handheld vacuum cleaner, too. “Having only used battery-operated handhelds in the car before, it was a real eye-opener to witness the power of this corded Vax on our mucky car seats,” she wrote. With this deal, you can get it for almost 25 per cent off.

iRobot roomba combo essential vacuum and mop robot vacuum: Was £269, now £159, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you really hate vacuuming, you might consider investing in a robot vacuum cleaner. These models navigate their way around your home and do most of the hard cleaning work for you. Even better, this particular model from a leading name and IndyBest tried and tested brand, iRobot, also has a mopping function. With this deal, it has just over 40 per cent off.

What vacuum cleaner deals can we expect in the Prime Day sale?

The retailer says Prime Day will see ‘Amazon’s best deals of the summer’. While we can’t confirm that, and don’t know the products and exact discounts to expect, we can still look at deals from previous years to get an idea of how good the sale could be. Last year, tried and tested models from brands including Samsung and Vax saw big discounts. This year, we can also expect discounts from Dyson.

