It’s nearly the end of term, which means schools will finish for the summer holidays soon and another academic year has been accomplished by kids and teachers alike.
Brilliant teachers are an invaluable source of support for children, helping them grow in confidence and develop a love of learning, and this time of year is an ideal moment to express your gratitude. Your child might be moving to a new school in September or they may have had a particularly caring role model this year.
Whether you’re stuck for ideas, need inspiration for a group gift or are shopping on a budget, we’re here to help. We’ve rounded up the best teacher gifts to say thank you, without a naff option in sight.
From a candle and jewellery to an academic notebook and a mug for their morning cuppa, there’s plenty of choice. We’ve also included affordable gestures such as wine and chocolates.
Keep scrolling to get organised with a thank you gift now.
How we tested
We spent several weeks testing potential gifts for teachers, to cover all price points. Our expert shopping team looked at personalised presents, alcohol, sweet treats and goodies for relaxing after a busy school year. Keep reading to discover the tried-and-tested teacher gifts that made our best buy list.
The best teacher gifts for 2023 are:
- Best overall – The Little Botanical Miranda personalised plant: £15, Thelittlebotanical.com
- Best budget gift – Cadbury heroes, 290g: £3, Amazon.co.uk
- Best nursery teacher gift – Joma Jewellery a little thank you teacher bracelet: £17.99, Jomajewellery.com
- Best unique gift – Spacemasks self-heating eye masks, orange and grapefruit: £16.50, Spacemasks.com
- Best personalised present – The Personalised Memento Company personalised Parker pen: £29.99, Very.co.uk