Many hours of studying, assignments and group chat disagreements about whose dirty plates are in the communal kitchen later, and their time at university has drawn to a close. So, with cause for celebration, you may be looking for a gift to reward a recent (or soon-to-be) graduate.

While the criteria of a thoughtful graduation present can feel slightly vague, you might want to think about what would put them in good stead for the future.

Of course, whatever comes next will look completely different from person to person, but practical buys and essentials for travelling or starting a new job could be a good place to start.

There’s also plenty to be said for gifts they wouldn’t buy for themselves, whether they’re a little more luxurious, or slightly outside of their usual budget – think food and wine gift boxes and swanky new tech.

It’s hard to go wrong with a classic keepsake pick too – if you know their style preference, consider everyday jewellery to mark the milestone.

How we tested

A carefully considered gift will ultimately depend on the graduate you’re buying for, but above all we were looking for quality, longevity and usefulness for our edit. We’ve made sure to cover gifts both big and small, sentimental and practical, and with a range of budgets and preferences in mind – and if they looked beautiful, even better.

We considered the products’ quality, longevity and usefulness (Lois Borny)

The best graduation gifts for 2023 are: