Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Best graduation gifts 2023: Celebrate their achievement with wine, jewellery and more

We’ve found the little luxuries, keepsakes and life-hack buys they’ll love

Lois Borny
Wednesday 28 June 2023 15:56
<p>The music-lover, plant parent and wander-lust-filled graduate have all been catered for with our edit </p>

The music-lover, plant parent and wander-lust-filled graduate have all been catered for with our edit

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

Many hours of studying, assignments and group chat disagreements about whose dirty plates are in the communal kitchen later, and their time at university has drawn to a close. So, with cause for celebration, you may be looking for a gift to reward a recent (or soon-to-be) graduate.

While the criteria of a thoughtful graduation present can feel slightly vague, you might want to think about what would put them in good stead for the future.

Of course, whatever comes next will look completely different from person to person, but practical buys and essentials for travelling or starting a new job could be a good place to start.

There’s also plenty to be said for gifts they wouldn’t buy for themselves, whether they’re a little more luxurious, or slightly outside of their usual budget – think food and wine gift boxes and swanky new tech.

It’s hard to go wrong with a classic keepsake pick too – if you know their style preference, consider everyday jewellery to mark the milestone.

Related stories

10 best online flower delivery brands for every occasion
16 best chocolate gifts for every occasion, from luxury hampers to vegan gift boxes
17 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget
6 best home beer dispensers for pouring the perfect draught pint
13 best wireless headphones 2023: Lose yourself in the music with a top-rated pair of noise-cancelling cans

How we tested

A carefully considered gift will ultimately depend on the graduate you’re buying for, but above all we were looking for quality, longevity and usefulness for our edit. We’ve made sure to cover gifts both big and small, sentimental and practical, and with a range of budgets and preferences in mind – and if they looked beautiful, even better.

We considered the products’ quality, longevity and usefulness

(Lois Borny)

The best graduation gifts for 2023 are:

  • Best graduation gift overall – Our Place always pan 2.0: £130, Fromourplace.co.uk
  • Best necklace – Missoma Lucy Williams horizon link chain necklace: £115, Missoma.com
  • Best sweet treat – Cutter and Squidge congratulations vegan wheat-free mini brownie box: £18.99, Cutterandsquidge.com
  • Best first work bag – The Cambridge Satchel Company the Emily bag: £295, Cambridgesatchel.com

Our Place always pan 2.0

  • Best: Overall

While kitchen essentials may seem like a present they’ll need more than they’ll want, the new and improved version of Our Place’s viral always pan is a little different from bog-standard pots and pans, and not just because it’s beautiful.

This is essentially a deep non-stick frying pan you can put in the oven, with a spoon and strainer slotting neatly inside, so, if cupboard space is in short supply or if they want as little clutter as possible, it’s a brilliant space-saver.

We’ve fried pancakes, baked cauliflower, boiled and strained pasta and much more in this pan. It negates the need for an oven tray, and charred food simply melts away with soapy hot water, so it’s a dream to clean – although washing-up-averse graduates will have to come to terms with the fact it’s not dishwasher-friendly.

The blue salt colourway we tested has brought a welcome pop of colour to our kitchen, but there are more neutral (as well as brighter) colourways to choose from, too.

For more gift ideas for keen cooks, check out our round-up of the best kitchen knife sets

Continue reading...

Antler clifton medium suitcase

  • Best: Suitcase

If a celebratory holiday is on the cards for them, a slick case for their travels is bound to go down well. A gift with serious longevity, too, well-made luggage will last them well beyond their 2023 getaway. A leading brand when it comes to stylish cases, Antler’s expertise is clear in its Clifton range.

Available in both cabin size and as medium and large checked luggage for longer holidays – or for those travellers who can’t resist bringing back more “stuff” than they left with – this suitcase is clearly well-crafted. We were baffled as to how it could be so capacious (we tried the medium) and yet so lightweight and easy to manoeuver. This is down to four wheels, which allow for a smooth ride by swivelling a full 360 degrees.

There’s a TSA combination lock for peace of mind, and plenty of zip-up pockets and compartments inside, as well as a strap for neatly organising and separating belongings. Better still, it comes with a lifetime warranty.

Check out our round-up of the best suitcases and travel bags, for more gift inspiration

Continue reading...

Missoma Lucy Williams horizon link chain necklace

  • Best: Necklace

There’s something special about jewellery when it comes to celebrating a personal milestone, whether that piece becomes an everyday staple or cherished memento for special occasions.

Understated, classic and delicate in its design, Missoma’s horizon link chain necklace is especially versatile when it comes to everyday wear, and boasts a lovely lustre for a subtle dose of sparkle.

Its simplicity lends it to stacking with silver necklaces and, even better, we love that Missoma only uses recycled sterling silver. 

Like all of its sterling silver pieces, this dainty design is rhodium plated, which should help to protect it from tarnishing or scratching over time – essential for a jewellery gift intended as a keepsake.

For more gifting inspiration, check out our guide to the best online jewellery shops

Continue reading...

Patch Lizzie plant, Epipremnum pinnatum

  • Best: Houseplant

It only takes a touch of leafy greenery to spruce up a room, so those looking to start afresh after their academic year will love an indoor plant, whether it’s for their new place or to breathe fresh life into their space at home.

Named the marble queen (due to its marbled green and white leaves), this Epipremnum pinnatum plant (which also goes by Lizzie) looks lovely with its vines draping over our chest of drawers.

There’s a range of plant pots you can add to your order, which we think are a worthwhile touch when it comes to gifting, saving your giftee the extra work of finding a nice, well-sized pot for themselves.

A low-maintenance dose of green that should stick around, Lizzie’s also been dubbed “almost unkillable”, as it doesn’t need to be watered regularly and will do well in most light conditions, which makes this indoor plant a thoughtful gift for slightly absent-minded plant parents.

For similar gifts for plant parents, read our round-up of the best houseplants

Continue reading...

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones

  • Best: For music-lovers

There’s no better way for a music-lover to graduate than with a pair of Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling wireless headphones – its svelte design is just a well-oiled work of art. It’s also packed with features, including music upscaling to hi-res quality; automatic wearing detection, so music pauses automatically when you take the headphones off your head; and quick attention, which lowers the volume when you cover one of the earcups.

It’s wonderous how outside sounds just fade into thin air, adapting to your environment so you can enjoy the sublime sound Sony’s headphones provide. Crisp, detailed and effortlessly melodious, the WH-1000XM5 is one pair of phenomenal over-ear headphones that any music fan or podcast listener will be delighted to receive.

Find more wireless headphone options in our guide to the best

Continue reading...

Good Pair Days wine gift box

  • Best: For wine-lovers

Choosing wine can be overwhelming, and we ourselves have spent plenty of hours studying labels in the supermarket isle to figure out which one to go for. Good Pair Days takes this hassle out of wine shopping by selecting a box for you. And the best part is how customisable this gift is. You can opt for a one-off “surprise box” of three or more bottles, a gift voucher, build-your-own gift box, or gift a minimum of two months of subscription.

It’s also up to you how much you spend. The cheapest box is £35 for three bottles, but you can opt for a higher budget and either alter the number of bottles or keep the three bottles and go for more luxurious wines instead (something a new graduate might not splurge on themselves).

The boxes include details and tasting notes for each of the wines, along with a food recipe to match it with. When setting up an account, you can make notes on the ones you’ve tried to further perfect your profile and find out what you prefer in a wine, so that you’ll be prepared next time the wine list comes your way.

Find more present ideas in our guide to the best gifts for wine-lovers

Continue reading...

Cutter and Squidge congratulations vegan wheat-free mini brownie box

  • Best: Sweet treat

Squidgy, sticky and not too sweet, these vegan and wheat-free brownies were each a slice of heaven. Arriving as an assortment of rich and fudgy honeycomb brownies smothered in smooth chocolate ganache – which were our personal favourite and didn’t last long – and sticky, toasted pecan brownies, these are perfect for sharing with friends and family while celebrating the big day.

They should also last for up to seven days if they’ve been stored properly (though, we should probably admit we didn’t have the willpower to wait and find out if this claim is true).

As with all of Cutter & Squidge brownies and sweet treats, these can be slotted through letterboxes for convenient gifting, which is perfect if you’re sending your congratulations from afar.

For more present inspiration, check out our guide to the best chocolate gifts

Continue reading...

Aspinal of London passport cover

  • Best: Passport holder

With the end of university comes the perfect opportunity to take a well-deserved break. A passport holder can help them stay organised and this one from Aspinal of London is a little more luxe than what they may buy for themselves.

Handcrafted with fine-grain leather, it certainly looks as premium as it is practical, designed with a grosgrain ribbon to mark the right page and a convenient slip pocket to store boarding passes securely.

To make it extra special and tailored to them, there’s a huge choice of colourways and finishes, such as a peacock blue, an embossed design and a dreamy pool blue (pictured).

The cover can be further personalised with your giftee’s initials, and every colourway is lined with a buttery-soft suede.

Not quite their style? Find more options in our round-up of the best travel wallets

Continue reading...

Neom wellbeing pod mini essential oil diffuser

  • Best: Wellbeing-focused gift

A wellbeing-focused gift can help them feel pampered and more prepared for whatever comes next. Neom is a popular port of call when it comes to mood-boosting products with premium appeal, and its wellbeing pod mini is specifically designed for using in smaller spaces and on the go. It’s wireless and pretty dinky, being car cup holder-sized for the morning commute.

Pleasingly easy to set up, use and charge with the included USB cable,  we appreciated the three different intensity settings. While it is slightly too noisy for you to use in a shared space – expect a very low hum when it’s in use – we found it was perfect for keeping on our desk when working from home.

With the starter pack, we received the “boost your energy” 100 per cent essential oil, which smelled sublime and left us feeling refreshed after we used it early in the morning. There are also scents focused on de-stressing, calming and more.

Find more oil and reed diffuser options in our guide to the best

Continue reading...

The Cambridge Satchel Company the Emily bag

  • Best: First work bag

Send your graduate off into the big, wide world with the perfect work bag. The Cambridge Satchel Company is great for working and studying bags, and offers satchels in different colours, leather grains and sizes.

We found the Emily bag from The Cambridge Satchel Company to be the perfect size to accommodate a work laptop, wallet, phone, kindle, charger, keys and all the other essentials.

The inner pocket is handy for travel cards, office ID and smaller bits that will be useful for office life, while the length of the handles means you can carry it by hand or on the shoulder.

If your giftee isn’t a fan of leather, take a look at our guide to the best vegan handbag brands

Continue reading...

‘New Feast: Modern Middle Eastern Vegetarian’ by Greg and Lucy Malouf, published by Quadrille Publishing

  • Best: Cookbook

Graduating means moving on and, potentially, moving out. The dorm days are over and a “grown-up” flat is waiting on the other side, meaning a proper (and clean) kitchen. To help your graduate get ready to put that kitchen to use, a cookbook is the perfect present.

New Feast is a Middle Eastern cookbook with vegetarian recipes inspired by Turkish, Lebanese, Syrian, Jordan, Northern African and Moorish Spanish cuisine.

From salads, dips and breads to hearty mains, these dishes are made for sharing and, therefore, perfect for the next dinner party. These flavoursome foods taste amazing and, trust us, they look quite impressive, too.

If this one won’t cut the mustard, we’ve rounded up all kinds of cookbooks, from vegan to sustainable tomes

Continue reading...

Diptyque class coffret

  • Best: Candles

Whether they’re moving back home or into a new one, celebrate your graduate with a beautiful candle set. Some people light them straightaway, while others keep more aesthetically pleasing ones to add to the decor – either way, these gorgeous candles from Diptyque make the perfect present.

The miniaturised candle selection features some of the brand’s most favoured fragrances (baies, figuier and roses) and are sure to bring about a sense of calm as your grad goes out to make their mark on the world.

Even once the candle has been used, they can keep the glass holders around the house, so the gift keeps on giving.

Continue reading...

Papier classic leather notebook

  • Best: Stationery gift

Whether used for journaling and diary entries, doodling or for jotting down anything relating to their life admin, stationery can be a genuinely useful gift (and a nice change from the notes app in their phone). Any old notebook may seem a little bit humdrum to present to them as a graduation gift, though this one from Papier is anything but.

With a luxury feel about it, the design is simple and sophisticated, and there are five different hues to choose from, including green pine, a warm rust tone and the navy colourway we tried. What’s more, Papier’s classic notebooks are well made, using paper stemming from FSC-certified forests, and crafted from upcycled leather.

For an added sense of occasion, it can be personalised with your graduate’s monogram in silver, gold or rose gold foil.

Continue reading...

Grown Alchemist skin function starter kit

  • Best: Bon voyage gift

Many students plan to travel after graduating, to blow off steam and explore the world. The skin function starter kit is a great way to make sure the recent graduate in your life can enjoy some little luxuries during their travels.

The kit comes in a handy travel bag and all the products smell amazing, particularly the hand cream, which will be perfect for tired, sun-beaten hands at the end of the day.

Using both the cream cleanser and foaming cleanser are great for a double cleanse, and the full-size (65ml) hydra-repair day cream has more product than even a standard 50ml moisturiser, but comes in a handy portable tube.

Continue reading...

Ted Baker presus geometric cufflinks

  • Best: Cufflinks

A timeless keepsake they can cherish now and forever, cufflinks are a great way to express personal flair on all kinds of special and formal occasions in the years to come. When they may need to look smart and suited, these Ted Baker cufflinks could be just the ticket.

The pair boasts contemporary style with a striking geometric design and Ted Baker branding. In the centre, the marbled detailing is the subtle but nevertheless appealing pièce de résistance.

Although the silver-coloured pair we tested (which boasted a lovely lustre) is now out of stock, you can plump for the gunmetal-coloured plating instead.

As they’re not pieces of fine jewellery, they’re a decent price from a luxury brand. A classic gift and something they can put to use straightaway and wear on their graduation day.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Graduation gifts

As practical as it is beautiful, the always pan from Our Place has the wow factor for us. Its conveniently multi-purpose design makes it a brilliant space-saver and we love that you can use it for both hob and oven cooking. And for those planning a celebratory getaway, the Antler Clifton suitcase is a slick, well-crafted design they’ll want to flaunt at the airport. If it’s classic keepsakes such as jewellery you’re keen on, the subtle glimmer from Missoma’s horizon link chain necklace lends it to everyday wear – our tester hasn’t wanted to take it off since it arrived.

Celebrating with a bottle of fizz? Pick from our edit of the best champagnes

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
20% or more off all inclusive holidays at TUI
ASOS Discount Code
Up to 30% off new in fashion at ASOS
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off all orders - The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Up to 25% off fragrance gift sets for men & women
Cult Beauty Discount Code
20% off all first orders with this Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in