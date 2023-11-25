Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The countdown to Christmas is very nearly on, so well-prepared revellers are sure to have their chocolate, tea, or booze-filled calendars ready and waiting for 1 December. But, for beauty buffs who are slightly behind, you’re actually in luck because a number of beauty advent calendars have just been reduced in the Black Friday sales.

The shopping event is a great time to find deals on perfume, skincare, make-up and more and two of our favourite beauty retailers – Lookfantastic and Cult Beauty – are really going all out this year.

In the virtual bargain bucket, you’ll find a huge selection of some of the best beauty brands. Espa, Mac, Elemis and Murad are all included, but there are also some impressive discounts on a handful of luxury labels.

But, with Christmas right around the corner, bargains on beauty-filled advent calendars are in incredibly high demand, and we’ve found five options to satisfy both make-up lovers, skincare stans and perfume fiends alike.

So, keep scrolling to see some serious savings on Armani, Garnier, Dr Barbara Sturm and more. Clearly, sometimes it pays to be late.

Armani advent calendar: Was £270, now £180.50, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

Luxury fragrance and beauty brand Armani has pulled out all of the stops for this year’s calendar. Hidden inside the 24 doors is a selection of the beauty brands most-loved products, including si eau de parfum, lip power and the my way eau de parfum. We can’t believe it’s been discounted by 33 per cent.

Cult Beauty Advent calendar 2023: Was £225, now £200, Cultbeauty.co.uk

(Cult Beauty)

Yes, a saving of just £25 is small, but for an incredibly in-demand product, we’ll take any discount we can get. With 39 products sitting inside, 20 of which are full-size, the calendar is worth more than £1,000. And you can expect to unwrap hero products from Augustinus Bader, 111 Skin and Hourglass, so it’s definitely one for luxury lovers. Our deputy editor reviewed the calendar and praised it for being an “impressive option” and “one of the best”.

Garnier 12 days of maskmas sheet mask collection: Was £38, now £24.18, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

If a daily dose of hydration is what your skin needs during the Christmas countdown, Garnier’s sheet mask calendar is the 12-day delight sure to work wonders. Promising to provide your face with ample moisture, you’ll be looking glowy in all of those Christmas photos.

Dr. Barbara Sturm advent calendar: Was £450, now £337.50, Cultbeauty.co.uk

(Cult Beauty)

Calling all skincare fans, you’ll want to get your hands on this Dr Barbara Sturm advent calendar while there’s a saving of over £100. Inside you’ll find 24 potent potions, including some IndyBest favourites such as the hyaluronic serum, anti-pollution drops, enzyme cleanser and regenerating cleanser. Just take a look at our full review of the luxury label to see why we love it.

By Terry opulent star advent calendar: Was £197, now £131, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

Fans of By Terry, you need to see the brand’s beauty advent calendar for 2023. Worth more than £500, it includes a selection of skincare saviours, including hyaluronic global eye serum, brightening cc serum and face cream, which will be welcome during the festive party season and beyond. Where make-up is concerned, there’s plenty on offer – think tea to tan face and body bronze, baume de rose lip care and two face and eye brushes. To benefit from the extra savings, enter “EXTRA” at the checkout.

