Black Friday microwave deals 2023: What to expect from this year’s sale

The countdown to the biggest shopping event of the year is on, as Black Friday 2023 is creeping ever closer. This year, the sale is set to take place on Friday 24 November and, as always, we expect there will be thousands of discounts on hot-ticket items across tech, TVs, beauty, fashion and more.

The weekend-long event marks the perfect time to buy everything from costly items such as laptops and Apple products to everyday essentials. While retailers are remaining tight-lipped on the discounts for now, there’s one category we can almost guarantee will see stellar savings – microwaves.

Out of all the kitchen appliances, the humble microwave is considered a must-have for many households, as they offer a more efficient way to cook, and some models can do a whole lot more than just warm up your leftovers.

These gadgets are known to receive mammoth price cuts during the sale period, so, if you’re yet to invest or you’re looking for an upgrade, Black Friday is the time to shop.

From when the discounts will start to the best savings to be had on the energy-saving devices, here’s everything we know so far about the microwave deals you can expect to see.

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Every year, Black Friday kicks off the day after US holiday Thanksgiving, which means, this year, the shopping bonanza starts on Friday 24 November. Deals will continue to drop over the weekend, culminating in Cyber Monday – the final day of the sale – which will fall on Monday 27 November.

When will the best Black Friday deals be available?

Despite the event officially taking place over a single weekend, Black Friday deals can be found as early as four weeks in advance. However, it is still worth keeping an eye out for bargains on 24 November, as some major retailers could reserve the very best discounts for Black Friday itself.

It’s also a good idea to follow your favourite brands on social media and sign up to newsletters, so you’ll be aware of any early offers or lightning deals.

What were the best Black Friday microwave deals from last year?

Black Friday offers the chance to bag all kinds of deals, and last year was no exception, particularly across top microwave brands.

During last year’s sale, big-name brands such as Kenwood reduced appliances, with shoppers bagging themselves a bargain on the K20MS21 microwave (£140, Currys.co.uk). Currys was on a roll when it came to slashing prices, with the Panasonic NN-CT55JWBPQ microwave also being discounted (£249, Currys.co.uk).

(Kenwood)

Argos was another online retailer that participated in Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year, with discounts across all kinds of home appliances, including a Panasonic 800W microwave (£100, Argos.co.uk), while Lakeland reduced the Sage combi wave three-in-one microwave (£379.99, Lakeland.co.uk) by £50.

Best Black Friday microwave deals to expect in 2023

With a couple of months to go until the sale starts, we can only predict which brands will be discounting appliances for Black Friday 2023.

If previous years are anything to go by, we can expect big brands such as Samsung, Swan, Smeg and Panasonic to slash the prices of their popular gadgets. As for retailers, keep a close eye on Currys, John Lewis, Argos, AO and Amazon.

Are there any microwave deals available now?

If you can’t wait until November, there are plenty of excellent deals worthy of a spot in your online shopping basket right now.

Samsung MS23T5018AC/EU solo microwave: Was £189, now £129, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

Save £60 on this 800W microwave from Samsung right now, thanks to Currys. The kitchen gadget features a stylish and easy-to-clean enamel interior, and glass touch controls – as well as functional capability, by way of its 20 auto cooking programs. Geared towards larger households, in addition to the 23l capacity, the turntable also measures 28cm in diameter. Ideal for those looking to be sustainable, there are also eco modes for cooking.

Buy now

Smeg MOE34CXIUK 34l combination microwave oven: Was £469, now £379, Ao.com

(AO)

Fans of Smeg won’t be disappointed by this microwave, which promises to look the part on your kitchen worktop. Aside from its good looks, though, it has plenty of handy features, including a whopping 34l capacity and 31.5cm turntable. It comes with 10 automatic programs to help you heat up your food faster, and a handy touchscreen and turn dial for ease of use. Plus, you can set reminder alerts, so you know exactly when your food is ready. Snap it up now while there’s almost £100 off.

Buy now

Swan SM22070BLN retro 900W manual 25l solo microwave: Was £149.99, now £106.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

(Robert Dyas)

If you want a microwave that’s going to make a visual statement, consider this retro-inspired model from Swan. Designed in a bright, powdery blue, it promises to make a stylish addition to any kitchen, while also making light work of reheating your food. With a capacity of 25l, it has a 30-minute manual timer, five power levels and a defrost setting, ensuring all bases are covered.

Buy now

