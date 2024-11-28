Best Black Friday microwave deals 2024

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

It’s official: Black Friday is here. So, what better time to invest in new kitchen appliances? If you’re like me and are looking to upgrade your microwave, you’ve come to the right place.

Whether it’s for speedy meals, fresh popcorn or last-minute defrosting, microwaves can be real godsends in the kitchen, and some come complete with nifty features that enable you to do much more than heat up last night’s leftovers. The best models don’t come cheap, though, so, I’m always on the hunt for a discount or two.

Luckily, the likes of Argos, Currys and Amazon dishing out discounts on everything from beauty and tech to home appliances such as dehumidifiers, vacuum cleaners, air fryers and, of course, microwaves.

To help make sure you save money on your microwave purchase, I’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up the best Black Friday microwave deals below.

Read more: Best Black Friday 2024 deals – follow live

Why trust IndyBest’s Black Friday microwave deals coverage

At IndyBest, we’ve tried and tested the best microwaves – so, we know the good models from the bad. The team and I also track prices on affordable appliances, so we know which deals are worth paying attention to. Plus, we’ll only ever recommend discounts on products we have tested in real life and from brands we trust.

Best Black Friday microwave deals

Salter duowave two-in-one air fryer and microwave: Was £249, now £169, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Salter )

This microwave landed the top spot in our review of the best microwaves, which home appliance reviewer Rachael praised for being a “game-changer”. They added that they “found it to be perfect for busy households because whatever dish you want to cook, this machine has a function to do it”. Do yourself a favour and pick one up today.

Samsung glass front 23l freestanding solo microwave, slate grey: Was £209.99, now £145, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Amazon continues to impress with big discounts on some of its best home appliances, including this 31 per cent saving on a minimalist microwave. An incredibly intuitive bit of kit, it is able to adjust the temperature and time of cooking based on the size and weight of the food.

Kenwood K20MW21 solo microwave: Was £160, now £99.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

There is a massive 40 per cent discount up for grabs on this Kenwood microwave right now. With 11 different power levels, two defrost settings and six automated functions, customising your cooking experience is sure to be a breeze.

Samsung MS23K3513AK solo microwave, 23l: Was £139.99, now £83.99 Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This Samsung microwave has been reduced by a sizzling 40 per cent at Amazon. Making a stylish addition to your kitchen this microwave excels at steaming, perfect for fish and veg that are sure to dominate our healthy eating kick following the festive season. The microwave also boasts a wide range of unique and handy preset functions that include everything from soften and melt to eco-mode for precious energy-saving capabilities.

Samsung solo microwave oven with health steam: Was £139.99, now £115, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’re looking for a machine to steam your fish and veg to restaurant-worthy perfection, look no further. Dubbed the best microwave for steaming in our review, this model from Samsung now has almost 20 per cent off at Amazon. Our microwave reviewer, Rachael said the microwave was “pretty self-explanatory and intuitive to use” as well as being easy to clean.

Panasonic 800w standard 20l microwave: Was £100, now £80, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

Whip up delicious culinary creations in next to no time, with this handy microwave from Panasonic. It features five different power settings and nine automated food programs, including auto defrost and auto reheat, for cooking in a pinch. Even better, you can now score 20 per cent off the price at Argos.

Daewoo five-in-one air fryer and microwave: Was £229.99, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

“Why have multiple appliances when this five-in-one microwave from Daewoo does it all? This is one of the easiest-to-use microwaves we’ve tested and with 28 cooking pre-sets you won’t have to guess the timings instead select the option, sit back and wait for your perfectly cooked meal,” noted our review of this model. Microwaves are made to make life easier, this one does just that and so much more, so we’d certainly recommend saving on the model while you can.

Our Place wonder oven: Was £195, now £150, Fromourplace.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Our Place )

Here at IndyBest, we love Our Place products. From stylish cookware to multi-tasking pans, the eye-catching kitchenware is designed to look good on your countertop, while ensuring your food is cooked perfectly. This conveniently sized appliance is not quite your typical microwave, as you’ll notice by its miniature oven appearance. A real all-in-one tool, the wonder oven can air fry, bake, roast, grill, toast and of course, reheat. If you’re looking for something a bit more stylish, this is the microwave (among other things) for you.

Haden Dorchester green 20l 800w microwave oven: Was £89.99, now £68.71, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Microwaves don’t have to be an eye sore on our kitchen counters, they can be colourful and fun, like this model from Haden. We can’t get enough of the cheerful mint green colour and retro wood effect details. Plus, it has everything you need to whip up a meal in seconds, including five different power settings, defrost and express functions, as well as a plentiful 20l capacity. Plus, it now has more than 20 per cent off at Amazon.

Samsung large capacity solo microwave oven: Was £169, now £130, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Very )

If you’re trying to satisfy a whole house full of hungry tummies, this tried-and-tested microwave may be for you. Rachael, one of our home appliance testers, picked this as the best for large families in our review of the best microwaves, saying: “With a large 32l capacity, it’s big enough to fit a whole chicken in, so you can cook almost anything in it”. A versatile machine with both style and substance, it has more than 20 per cent off at Very right now.

Russell Hobbs Scandi compact manual microwave: Was £109, now £79, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Very )

This Russell Hobbs microwave is far from a culinary eyesore. Thanks to its slick reflective window and Scandi-inspired wooden details, it’s bound to fit seamlessly in with the rest of your kitchen decor. More than just a pretty face, this microwave comes with five varied heat settings, easy-to-use controls and dishwasher-friendly parts. Plus a 28 per cent discount to top it all off.

Candy compact solo microwave: Was £79.99, now £59.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

Thanks to Currys, right now you can score 25 per cent off this shiny, retro-style microwave. Suited and booted with everything you need for speedy cooking, this microwave comes with easy-to-use dial controls, six power levels, plus that all-important defrost feature.

Swan nordic microwave: Was £119.99, now £95.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Our favourite compact microwave just got even better with a 20 per cent discount courtesy of Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Behind this funky retro design and chic oatmeal colour is a versatile and hardworking bit of kit. Rachael, one of our home appliance reviewers, said of the machine: “If you don’t have a lot of room then this model is compact enough to fit in even the smallest kitchens.” She also raved about how easy it was to use, as well as the quality of the final products. “Food cooked really well in this microwave, it cooked quickly and evenly and the 800W power certainly did its job,” she said.

Tower renaissance 20l microwave: Was £99.99, now £84, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Described as “a total delight to use” this tried and tested microwave is now reduced in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Named the best for ease of use in our guide. “It is powered by intuitive technology so the heat is evenly distributed, meaning there are no overly hot or cold spots after cooking just perfectly cooked foods,” noted our tester.

Beko 700W 20l compact microwave: Was £79.99, now £69, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This microwave from Beko was chosen as the top budget buy in our round-up of the best microwaves. Our dedicated microwave tester Rachael was impressed by its excellent performance, especially given the more than reasonable price point. “This microwave has manual controls so it’s really easy to use — there’s nothing to learn, you just choose your power level from a choice of six, select the minutes and just press start it’s really that simple,” they said.

For more Black Friday intel, read our comprehensive guide to the best deals to expect