The Apple watch is arguable the slickest of smartwatches on the market. Like a mini computer on your wrist, you can use it to monitor and track fitness goals, respond to messages and emails and take calls.

However, as you can imagine, they don’t come cheap, and Apple is not one to dramtically drop its prices. Finding a sale on one of its products is like finding a needle in a haystack, but thanks to the Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale, we’ve done just that.

Amazon has been dropping discounts across across everything from air fryers, dehumidifiers, mattresses, fashion, beauty and toys, to TVs, gaming, tech, mobile phones and laptops all weeked, and now we’ve spotted a £30 saving on the Apple Watch ultra.

Not only that, we’ve tried it too, so can vouch for it being a worthy splurge if you’re in the market for a new piece of wearable tech. Keep reading to find out why it’s worth a spot on your wrist and how to bag this rare bargain.

Apple watch Ultra: Was £849, now £819, Amazon.co.uk

While this is bigger and bulkier than previous Apple watch designs, it has double the battery life and a bigger screen. It’s also the first to be available in only titanium and with cellular connectivity.

Our tech expert reviewed it earlier this year and had plenty of praise for it. “The new Apple Watch ultra is big and powerful, offering fast performance, though no faster than other 2022 Apple Watches.” They said. “The display is fantastic, offering outstanding brightness and exceptional readability, thanks to the size and flatness of the screen. And it’s called the ultra because it does more than previous models – from crash detection to depth monitoring to having a design that works with thick gloves underwater, for instance.”

A striking design, this is for someone who enjoys wearing a larger watch, and will provide 36 hours of battery life when using it normally or 60 hours when used in low power mode.

