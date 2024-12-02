Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

If you’re still looking to save on Dyson’s products, you’re in luck because Cyber Monday 2024 is officially here. Right now, you can save on the Dyson airwrap, supersonic, cordless vacuums, air purifiers and more. But today is your last chance, so you’d better be quick!

With up to £150 off at Dyson itself, the brand is hailing it as its best Black Friday weekend ever. If you’ve been holding out for a deal on the cult favourite Dyson airwrap, the hair tool has been slashed by £80. Meanwhile, the popular V8 vacuum is discounted by £100.

Beyond the brand’s own offers, Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, Boots and other retailers have all slashed their prices of Dyson’s top-of-the-range tech.

Whether you’ve got an airwrap on the wishlist or a vacuum that desperately needs replacing, I have found all the best Dyson deals. Read on for the best.

Best Dyson Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Dyson airwrap complete long volumise : Was £479.99, now £399.99, Boots.com

: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Boots.com Dyson supersonic hair dryer: Was £329.99, now £250, Argos.co.uk

Was £329.99, now £250, Argos.co.uk Dyson ball animal: Was £279.99, now £229.99, Currys.co.uk

Was £279.99, now £229.99, Currys.co.uk Dyson airstrait straightener: Was £499.99, now £399.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Deals on the hugely popular Dyson airwrap don’t come around often which means this deal, which has brought the price down by £80, grabbed my attention. The OG airwrap landed in our review of the best hot brushes, with our writer noting the “plethora of attachments to pick from”. The original barrel created a “soft, voluminous, light curl”, and they were, above all, impressed with the tool’s ability to create a “bouncy blow-dry look” in just 15 minutes.

Dyson airstrait straightener: Was £499.99, now £399.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

True to its name, the airstrait takes your hair from wet to styled using air rather than heat, reducing the possibility of damage. When they got their hands on the tool, our reviewer said they’d liken it to the way their hair looks after a hairdresser blowdries it into a straight style. It also made their “thick, weighty locks feel light and healthy”, and the finish was “much more natural”. Now, you can get £50 off the price.

Dyson TP00 pure cool air purifier: Was £399.99, now £293, Rgbdirect.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

Dyson’s air purifiers are just so effortlessly cool, but they’re a whole lot more than just good looks. Save more than £100 on this pure cool air purifier, a clever bit of tech that not only blows a stream of perfectly chilled air to cool you down but also cleans air as it goes. It does so by combining active carbon and HEPA in a 360-degree filtration system that removes gasses, pollutants, pollen, bacteria and pet dander from the environment. Perfect for summertime hay fever sufferers or those living in big cities.

Dyson purifier hot+cool formaldehyde HP09 purifying fan heater: Was £599.99, now £549, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

Just like many of Dyson’s appliances, this air purifier, fan and heater has received a decent discount of £50, for Black Friday. It uses a HEPA H13-grade and activated carbon filter to remove microscopic pollutants from the air. A very similar model landed in the best air purifiers guide, the purifier humidify + cool formaldehyde air-purifying fan (that latter model is also a humidifier). Our tester found it easy to control via the app or remote control, and noted its solid-state formaldehyde sensor which can “remove the odourless gas from your room”.

Dyson ball animal: Was £279.99, now £229.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

If you’re looking for a corded model, you can save £50 on the Dyson ball animal. In a review of a very similar model, the Dyson ball animal multi floor, which is tailored to cleaning across different floor types, our reviewer noted its “heavy-duty cleaning power”, which means it “sucks up everything in its path”. They also appreciated the “flat out”, which “can reach under beds and furniture, so you won’t have to move them during cleaning”.

Dyson v15s detect submarine: Was £799.99, now £599.99, Dyson.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

If you think a vacuum that mops is too good to be true, think again. The Dyson v15s detect submarine worked as well as any other cordless Dyson vacuum cleaner, our reviewer said, but the mopping feature is what sets it apart from the rest. It’s “simple to fill the tank with water and clean, and you can even add a drop of detergent”, they praised. Cleaning power is “excellent – better than any mop”, and, even better, “floors dry almost immediately”, they added.

Dyson hot+cool jet focus AM09 fan heater in white/nickel: Was £399.99, now £269, Dyson.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

Providing heat and a cooling jet of air, this multi-purpose appliance will keep you comfortable no matter the season. It’s bladeless which is going to be reassuring for those with children and pets running about, and it comes with a remote control. Of the appliance, our IndyBest reviewer said: “Cooling is excellent, especially as the fan oscillates 350 degrees, so works wherever you are in the room”. It also “works with voice services and an easy-to-use app, and it has a night mode, in which it operates even more quietly”, they added.

Dyson HEPA big+quiet formaldehyde: Was £699.99, now £499.99, Dyson.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

If there is one brand we trust with air-control technology it's Dyson, which is why we go to them for our air purifying needs. This model has a whopping £200 off this Black Friday. It may look like a Pixar robot, but it has actually been deemed by the brand as the quietest and most powerful air purifier yet, with a range of 100 square metres.

Dyson V12 detect slim extra vacuum: Was £530, now £394, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

Our vacuum cleaner tester had tried other Dyson models before, but this one was, they said, next level. The V12 detect slim extra was found to be supremely powerful yet lightweight, and “one of the most-quiet vacuums”. It features a headlight to light the floor, so you can see what needs hoovering up, and an LCD screen on the head of the vacuum, which “shows you the data on what’s being sucked up”. Bag it with this discount, and you’ll clean up with a saving of £136.

Dyson V15 detect absolute cordless vacuum: Was £649.99, now £479, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

In our review of Dyson’s vacuum cleaners, the V15 detect absolute was chosen as the best for cleaning different floor types, and it’s currently being slashed in price by a whopping £170. Our tester noted the eye-safe green laser on the front that shows up dirt, and the screen where you can see the amount of dirt you’re sucking up. They were especially impressed with its anti-tangle technology. “Nothing tangles around the cleaner head and, after several weeks of using it, we never once had to pick out long hairs,” our reviewer said.

Dyson supersonic hair dryer: Was £329.99, now £249.99, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

Dyson’s supersonic hair dryer was hailed as “incredibly lightweight and cute” in our review, where its compact size “cemented it as a go-to for gold-standard styling”. Praised for being easy to use, our tester also found that it delivers “a real punch of power for fast drying times”. With this deal, you can save £80 on the luxury hair tool.

Dyson gen5detect: Was £749.99, now £569, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

Our favourite tried and tested Dyson vacuum is currently reduced by £180. Our tester gave this vacuum the top spot, thanks to the model’s excellent battery life, HEPA filter and overall suction strength. They said: “Cleaning power is downright astonishing, and our carpet looked like it had been deep cleaned after a quick once-over with this vacuum. Hair never tangled around the cleaner head, either – quite an achievement in our home.”

Dyson corrale straightener: Was £399.99, now £298.99, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

If you’ve had your eyes on the corrale straighteners since their launch, this deal sees the tool discounted by £101. We dubbed them a “truly innovative tool” with our reviewer saying that they make “styling your hair – whether that’s straight or curly – a breeze”, owing to being cordless. What’s more, the flexing plates “make straightening in one pass a reality, meaning your hair can be heat-styled quickly and with less heat damage”.

Dyson V8 advanced: Was £329.99, now £199, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

We named a very similar version of this vacuum cleaner (the V8 absolute) our favourite budget Dyson vacuum cleaner, and it’s currently reduced by more than £130. “Just like the priciest models, you won’t have any problem with this machine’s power,” our reviewer said. “It will also trap 99.99 per cent of microscopic particles as small as 0.3 microns, and is by far the quietest Dyson vacuum we tested”, they added.

Dyson ontrac noise cancelling wireless over ear headphones: Was £449, now £399, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Dyson/The Independent )

The first deal I’ve seen on Dyson’s renowned hi-spec headphones, this offer from John Lewis will save you more than £50. Plus, you can get an additional ear cushion for free if you enter the code “ONTRAC” at checkout. In our tech expert, Alex Lee’s review of the headphones, he praised their ergonomic design. “The micro-suede ear cushions are incredibly comfortable, with no harsh clamping force, and the multi-pivot gimbal arms help to relieve any excess ear pressure,” he said. “They sound fantastic, with no distortion, delivering buttery smooth audio.” So, really what’s holding you back?

Dyson v11 advanced: Was £429.99, now £299.99, Dyson.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

Score 30 per cent off this advanced V11 cordless vac this Black Friday. Our expert in all things vacuums Siobhan reviewed a very similar model and deemed it the best for carpets. This is thanks to the V11’s intense suction power, which makes deep cleaning a breeze. Plus, the LCD screen intelligently reports run time and maintenance alerts while you vacuum, so you never get caught out.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage

The rest of the IndyBest team and I have been working across sales events such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday for years. We know that bringing you the best deals isn’t just about finding the best discounts, it’s also about spotting the best savings on top-rated, high-performing products that we’ve tested, and from brands that we trust. We will only select the Dyson deals that we would personally buy and recommend to our friends.

When will Dyson’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals end?

While Black Friday weekend has come to a close, you still have one day left to snag some seriously good Dyson deals. Cyber Monday, which falls on 2 December this year, sees many brands unfurling new and exclusive online deals, including Dyson. However, Cyber Monday is typically only a 24-hour event, so you only have until midnight before the prices go back up.

