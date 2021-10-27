Sneakerheads and sportswear stans rejoice, for JD Sports is officially stepping into the Black Friday ring, and we’re expecting big things.

During this Black Friday event, which traditionally kicks off on 26 November but now spans weeks prior to it, we’re expecting to see impressive discounts. And with offers of up to 50 per cent off already live on the JD site as part of its “mega offers” event, there’s every chance that Black Friday will be even better than 2020.

Here at IndyBest, we’ll be tracking the hottest deals across tech, gaming, home appliances, fashion and more during the mammoth sale, so stay tuned for the latest updates as we get them.

But remember to be organised, so get your game plan ready now and read our tips and tricks below to avoid panic buying. And don’t forget Christmas is coming up, so make sure to tick off gifts for friends and family on your list.

Read more:

Does JD Sports take part in Black Friday?

Yes, the JD Sports Black Friday sale is a favourite for many. It’s a bit too early to kick off the bargains right now, but the retailer has got a handy holding page on its website telling us that the sale is definitely on the way.

Does JD Sports take part in Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday has effectively merged with the main Black Friday weekend for many retailers, although there once was when Cyber Monday was the online only day of the sale. But now as most people’s go-to is to shop online, there’s little difference between the two. This means that most deals are available in-store and online at the same time.

However, in an exciting announcement on its dedicated Black Friday page, JD Sports refers to not just Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but Cyber Week, so it’s safe to presume the discounts will go beyond the traditional weekend.

How much is JD Sports’s Black Friday discount?

Last year huge brands including Puma, Adidas, Fila, Nike, and a whole host of football club merch was discounted by up to 50 per cent and the brand called the event its “biggest ever”. It also included men’s, women’s and kids’ ranges too.

While that will be hard to beat, we are secretly hoping for at least the same, if not better, for 2021.

When is JD Sports’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

Black Friday officially kicks off on 26 November, with Cyber Monday culminating the event on 29 November. But, as JD Sports has already confirmed on its website, the sale will last for a whole week – although we can’t yet say if this will be the week before or after the official Black Friday date.

But, there is a handy online checklist covering everything you need to do to be ready for that all-important drop date, including downloading the JD app, making sure your account info is up to date and signing up for JDX unlimited, which gets you free delivery and member perks for £9.99 per year.

If you can’t wait until Black Friday to get your sportswear for less, there are some great deals to be had across the site right now.

For men, The North Face tape T-shirt has fallen by 33 per cent (£20, Jdsports.co.uk), the Adidas originals rod laver is down by 43 per cent (£40, Jdsports.co.uk), and the Puma new logo t-shirt has 50 per cent off (£10, Jdsports.co.uk).

For women, just in time for the cooler months, the Puma core padded jacket has had a 31 per cent price cut (£55, Jdsports.co.uk), the Calvin Klein underwear CK one joggers are reduced by 40 per cent (£30, Jdsports.co.uk), and these Pink Soda sport essentials cycle shorts are down by 50 per cent (£6, Jdsports.co.uk).

For kids, there’s more than 1,000 products currently on offer. The Adidas originals NMD_R1 v2 juniors have dropped 33 per cent (£50, Jdsports.co.uk), the Nike tape T-shirt junior has 40 per cent off (£12, Jdsports.co.uk), and the Puma girls’ essential logo cycle shorts junior have a huge 60 per cent off (£6, Jdsports.co.uk).

What was in JD Sports’s Black Friday sale last year?

Hundreds of products had a price cut last Black Friday across loungewear, underwear, football kits, trainers and gym kit, so there really was something for everyone, from running fanatics to professional couch potatoes.

Last year, some of our favourite discounts included the Puma core small logo hoodie reduced from £45 to £30 (it’s currently in the sale for even less at Jdsports.co.uk), and the Nike running miler swoosh tank top reduced down to £15 – a similar style is currently on the site at full price (£27, Jdsports.com).

Other highlights included the Adidas Juventus 2020/21 home shirt reduced to £50 (£70, Jdsports.co.uk), and a fan favourite, the Nike air max 270 react, which fell from £140 to £90. A similar version is on the site now at full price (£135, Jdsports.co.uk).

How much is JD Sports’s delivery on Black Friday?

While JD Sports hasn’t specified whether delivery rates will change over the Black Friday weekend, for now we can presume they’ll stay the same.

Current rates are £3.99 for standard delivery, or free if you spend over £70. Standard next-day delivery is £5.99 if you order before 6pm, and £6.99 for premium next-day delivery, but please note that not all postcodes are included in this.

To click and collect from store is £1, while click and collect from a Post Office is £3.99.

If you’re a big JD Sports fan and order at least twice a year, it may be worth signing up to JDX unlimited delivery, for an annual fee of £9.99. With this, you’ll also receive early access to sales, a birthday treat and exclusive launch, event and competition access.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on sportswear ahead of Black Friday, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday fashion deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best alcohol Black Friday deals – whether you’re a fan of gin, vodka, tequila, beer or wine, you’ll be able to bag a bargain

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys PC World Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart will have great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.