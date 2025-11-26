Nintendo Switch 2 discounted for the first time for Black Friday

The latest Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals are here, so now’s the time to jump in and have fun with Mario and the gang. And while offers on the hugely popular Nintendo Switch 2 aren’t massive, there are still some great savings to enjoy for savvy shoppers.

The best Nintendo Switch 2 deals we’re seeing are on bundles, with games such as Mario Kart World, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, Donkey Kong Bananza and more included with the console. It’s a similar story with the Switch OLED console — there’s £32 off an EA Sports FC 26 bundle (now £319, Currys.co.uk).

Nintendo has also launched its own Black Friday sale on the eShop and My Nintendo Store, with thousands of discounted Switch 2 games, bonus months for Switch Online memberships and savings on selected accessories and merch.

Throughout the entire Black Friday period, I’ll be scouring Nintendo’s store and third-party retailers to bring you the biggest and best deals available.

Follow live: Latest offers and news in our Black Friday 2025 live blog

Nintendo Switch 2: Was £395.99, now £385.99, Argos.co.uk

Was £395.99, now £385.99, Argos.co.uk Nintendo Switch 2 bundle with Mario Kart World : Was £429, now £409.99, Argos.co.uk

Was £429, now £409.99, Argos.co.uk Nintendo Switch 2 with Mario Kart World and two Goji Joy-Con racing wheels: Was £432, now £409, Currys.co.uk

Was £432, now £409, Currys.co.uk Super Mario Party Jamboree and Jamboree TV Nintendo Switch 2 edition: Was £67, now £55, Ee.co.uk

Nintendo Switch 2: Was £395.99, now £385.99, Argos.co.uk

( Nintendo )

Argos recently discounted the Nintendo Switch 2, and was the first retailer to do so since the console first launched over the summer. Elsewhere, other retailers, including Amazon and Smyths Toys, have also slashed the price of the console. Sure, it’s only a £10 saving, but to get a discount on the console this early in its life cycle is absolutely unheard of. It’s the small things that really make the Nintendo Switch 2 such a brilliant system, as I noted in my Nintendo Switch 2 review. The magnetic Joy-Cons, the improved mic, the snappier UI, GameChat, and accessibility – the small upgrades just make using it more enjoyable to play day to day.

Nintendo Switch 2 with ‘Mario Kart World’: Was £429, now £409.99, Argos.co.uk

( Nintendo )

The Nintendo Switch 2’s official bundle with Mario Kart World has just received its first-ever price cut ahead of Black Friday. Amazon has slashed the price of the bundle to just £409, a saving of £20. That essentially means you pay just £10 for the game. Mario Kart World sees big updates to its predecessor, which tech critic Steve Hogarty put to the test in his review.

“Players can now roam anywhere in a wide-open world, with grand prix tournaments charting long routes,” he said. “The maximum number of racers is also doubled to a chaotic 24 karts, and a new Battle Royale-style knockout mode sees players competing to stay in the race, with slower racers knocked out each lap.”

Nintendo Switch 2 with ‘Mario Kart World’, 12-month Nintendo Switch Online and Yoshi Christmas ornament: Was £488.96, now £429.99, Nintendo.co.uk

( Nintendo )

Nintendo has just kicked off its own Black Friday sale, and if you buy the official Mario Kart World bundle, the gaming giant will throw in a free 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership, something you’ll need if you want to race online with friends or compete against others around the world. And because Nintendo is full of festive cheer, it’s also chucking in a free Yoshi Christmas ornament worth £7.99. Altogether, you’re saving £58.97 compared with buying everything individually.

Nintendo Switch 2 with ‘Mario Kart World’ and ‘Donkey Kong Bananza’: Was £489, now £439, Very.co.uk

( Very )

There aren’t too many Switch 2 exclusive games out right now, but if you want to pair a Switch 2 console with two exclusives, then Very currently has a pretty tasty bundle deal on the Nintendo Switch 2. You get Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza for just £22 each – that’s half price for the two games. Both appear on my and gaming correspondent Jake Brigstock’s list of the best Switch 2 games.

Nintendo Switch 2 with ‘Mario Kart World’ and two Goji Joy-Con racing wheels: Was £432, now £409, Currys.co.uk

( Currys )

Like Amazon, Currys has slashed the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle by £20 for Black Friday. But to sweeten the deal even further, the retailer is also throwing in two pairs of Goji Joy-Con wheel attachments for absolutely nothing. If you’re a die-hard Mario Kart fan and want it to feel like you’re actually racing around the circuit in your living room, this is the bundle to get.

Nintendo Switch 2 with ‘Pokemon Legends: Z-A’: Was £454.99, now £429.99, Very.co.uk

( Argos )

This bundle pairs the Nintendo Switch 2 console with the all-new Pokemon Legends: Z-A game for just £430, meaning you’re getting the game for just £30 instead of the usual £55 when bought separately. “There’s a new active battle system, and the game takes place entirely within Lumiose City – the heart of the Kalos region first introduced in Pokemon X & Y,” we said in our roundup of the best Switch 2 games. “Don’t be put off by the single setting, though. Lumiose feels expansive, detailed and packed with things to see and do. Z-A is fantastic fun, offering plenty to keep Pokemon fans hooked long after the credits roll.”

Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 controllers: Was £41.99, now £34.99, Very.co.uk

( Nintendo )

Nintendo’s all-new Joy-Con 2 controllers have just received their first-ever price cut at Very thanks to Black Friday. If you need a second pair to game with your friends and family on the couch, you’ll want to pick these up in the sale. “The rumble has been improved (HD Rumble 2 is noticeably more precise), and the big new feature is the addition of mouse-style motion controls,” gaming correspondent Jake and I said in our review. “The new dedicated GameChat button is a nice touch too, letting you quickly mute or jump into a chat during online games, something Nintendo’s never really tackled before.”

'Super Mario Party Jamboree' and 'Jamboree TV' Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: Was £67, now £55, Ee.co.uk

( EE )

EE has discounted one of the first OG Switch titles to get an official Switch 2 upgrade: Super Mario Party Jamboree. Plus, the new Jamboree TV: Switch 2 Edition adds a full extra mode built around the console’s upgraded hardware. It features 20 new mini-games that use the Switch 2’s camera, microphone and motion controls – your face can even appear on screen.

Nintendo Switch 2 pro controller: Was £74.99, now £67.99, Ee.co.uk

( Nintendo )

If you want to take your Nintendo Switch 2 experience up a gear, I highly recommend picking up the Nintendo Switch 2 pro controller. Currently on offer with a modest saving of £7 at the EE Store, the all-new pro controller includes a new chat button, mappable GL and GR buttons and an audio jack for wired headphones. It's a more comfortable controller for Switch gamers.

‘EA Sports FC 26’, Nintendo Switch 2: Was £49.99, now £27.85, Amazon.co.uk

( EA )

Football fans can save a huge 54 per cent on the latest entry in EA’s football series this Black Friday. EA Sports FC 26 is the most realistic-looking instalment in the franchise yet, with improved animations, sharper visuals and new gameplay that makes every match feel more authentic. There are now new manager career live challenges, where players can earn rewards by tackling real-world scenarios, and alternative storylines that can span from quick sessions to full multi-season campaigns.

Nintendo Switch OLED and ‘EA Sports FC 26’ bundle: Was £342, now £319, Currys.co.uk

( Currys )

This bundle gets you £30 off the Nintendo Switch OLED and the included EA Sports FC 26. In his review of the Nintendo Switch OLED, tech critic Alex Lee said “playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy”, while the kickstand was “absolutely glorious, stretching across the entire expanse of the bottom of the console”. He also found the build quality felt more premium than the Nintendo Switch and Switch lite. Having freshly launched this September, EA Sports FC 26 will no doubt be on a lot of Christmas wishlists too.

Nintendo Switch 2 with ‘Mario Kart World’ and ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom’: Was £494, now £463, Very.co.uk

( Nintendo )

This bundle at Very saves £31 on the latest Nintendo console and two games to set you up for hours of playtime. In addition to Mario Kart World, you’ll also get The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom. Our tech critic, Steve Hogarty, described it in his The Legend of Zelda review as a “rich and detailed adventure” that’s “set against the backdrop of a stunning pretty world of rolling fields, floating islands, intricately designed dungeons and sprawling caverns.”

‘Return to Monkey Island': Was £54.99, now £49.19, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Do you relish a point-and-click adventure game? ‘Return to Monkey Island', which landed in our review of the best Nintendo Switch games, has 11 per cent off. In our full review of the game, gaming writer Jasper Pickering said: “It’s a thoughtful retread of a genre that was once the pinnacle of adventure games, yet now feels rarely revisited, despite its influence. A lot has changed since The Secret of Monkey Island debuted more than three decades ago, but now Return feels like a fitting conclusion to everything that spawned from the original.”

‘Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition’: Was £49.99, now £27.85, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazonco.uk )

Live the life of smuggler and scoundrel Kay Vess, as you carry out missions for the galaxy’s most notorious crime syndicates. Explore bustling cities and sprawling locations within the Star Wars universe, and pilot your ship, The Trailblazer, as you engage in deadly dogfights and evade the evil Empire. This Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition features the base game plus the season pass, which includes additional story, mission and character packs.

The Force will be with you with this epic deal on Amazon – Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition is reduced from £49.99 to just £27.85, saving you 44 per cent.

When will Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals start?

As always, Black Friday will take place on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US. This year, Black Friday falls on Friday 28 November. Officially, the deals will end on Cyber Monday (1 December), but no one really sticks to the official dates anymore, and many retailers have already started huge discounts on popular products.

For years now, Black Friday has pretty much lasted throughout the month of November, and that’s not changing in 2025. Currys, Argos and Very have all started their Black Friday sales early this year, as has Amazon. Deals landed on the official My Nintendo Store on 20 November.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best Nintendo Switch deals

Alex Lee is The Independent’s senior tech critic and has been covering tech deals for close to a decade in the industry. He’s also reviewed everything from the Switch OLED and the Switch 2 to the best Nintendo Switch games, so he knows what’s good, and when something’s an actual bargain.

Looking for more gaming deals? We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday PS5 deals to shop now