Argos drops shocking PS5 Pro deal ahead of Black Friday 

It hasn’t even been a week since the ultra-powerful PS5 Pro was first released in the UK, and gamers are already being treated to a hefty price cut on the console at Argos ahead of Black Friday.

The console, which usually costs an eye-watering £699.99, has been reduced by £40 at the retailer, making now the perfect time to upgrade to the latest model if you’ve been holding your nose at the stench of the overpriced machine.

Argos isn’t the only retailer taking chunks out of the console for Black Friday, Very and Amazon have already been slashing the price on PlayStation gear this month with the best early PS5 Black Friday deals, and there are already gaming discounts to be found on the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X.

Boasting better graphics and more internal storage, keep reading if you want to snap up the PS5 Pro deal.

PS5 Pro: Was £699.99, now £659.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sony )

Featuring 8K graphics, more internal memory, improved ray tracing and upscaling through Sony’s PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) technology, the PS5 Pro is the best console out right now, blowing the Xbox Series X out of the water. With graphics so good you can see reflections and refractions of light in car windows. You also get 2TB of internal storage with the new console, letting you store more games, and it’s compatible with the detachable disc drive (if you can find one in stock).

While you can currently save £40 at Argos, you can also get a steeper £133 discount on the console if you shop at Very – though it does require more homework and a soft credit check. To get the PS5 Pro for just £565 at Very, you need to register on Very as a new customer, add the PS5 Pro to your basket and add the code “WELCOME” at checkout. The catch? You need to use VeryPay, the retailer’s buy-now-pay-later credit scheme.

Settle the balance in full before the end of the buy-now-pay-later period is up or the interest will rise to 44 per cent APR, which is the exact opposite of a discount. If you’re going for the Very deal, and if you can, just pay off the balance in full as soon as you make the order so you don’t forget. Otherwise, it’s probably better to go for the deal at Argos.

