Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Put down those joysticks, Black Friday 2024 has finally arrived, bringing with it a treasure trove of tech deals. From Nintendo Switch bundles and Xbox consoles to the PlayStation 5, gaming PCs and laptops and even VR headsets from Meta, there’s something for every gamer.

After eight years of covering Black Friday, I can confidently say this year’s deals are some of the best I’ve seen. The Sony PS5 Slim is at its lowest-ever price, and Amazon’s Nintendo Switch OLED bundle deal includes a £20 discount, plus a game and Switch Online membership thrown in for free.

It’s not just about gaming gear, though. The rest of the IndyBest team and I are rounding up top discounts on TVs, Apple devices, beauty products, air fryers and more. If it’s gadgets to level up your gaming setup you’re after, though, I’ve got you covered.

Follow live: Black Friday deals and shopping tips

Why trust IndyBest’s Black Friday gaming deals coverage

The tech team and I have spent countless hours reviewing the latest gaming consoles and tech, and we’d only recommend deals on products we’ve tried and tested and from brands we trust. On top of that, we track the price of popular products year-round and have covered Black Friday and other major sales events for years, so we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one.

Best Black Friday gaming deals

PlayStation 5 (disc edition): Was £479.99, now £399.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £479.99, now £399.99, Amazon.co.uk Xbox Series S: Was £249.99, now £199.99, Argos.co.uk

Was £249.99, now £199.99, Argos.co.uk Nintendo Switch OLED, neon red/neon blue: Was £309.99, now £279.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £309.99, now £279.99, Amazon.co.uk Meta Quest 3 512GB: Was £619.99, now £468.48, Amazon.co.uk

Was £619.99, now £468.48, Amazon.co.uk PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller: Was £64.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

PlayStation 5 (disc edition): Was £479.99, now £399.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The PlayStation 5 is at an all-time low price for Black Friday, so now’s the time to buy before Christmas. This model has the disc drive included so it can read Blu-ray discs, which you’ll need if you own physical movies and games as well as digital ones saved to your PlayStation account.

In tech writer Steve’s PS5 review, he said the console “boasts lightning-fast load times, next-generation visuals and immersive, haptic feedback. Sony’s behemoth has cemented itself as this generation’s must-have home console.”

PlayStation 5 Pro: Was £699.99, now £659, Ee.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sony )

The ultra-powerful PS5 Pro launched earlier this month, but EE is already offering the £699.99 console with a £40 discount for Black Friday. Featuring 8K graphics, more internal memory, improved ray tracing and upscaling through Sony’s PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) technology, the PS5 Pro is the best console out right now, blowing the Xbox Series X out of the water.

PlayStation 5 (digital edition): Was £389.99, now £309.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

The cheapest PlayStation 5 deal you’ll find this Black Friday is on the all-digital console, which has been slashed to just £309.99. Otherwise identical to the version with a disc drive (was £479.99, now £399.99, Amazon.co.uk), the console is ideal for the increasing number of PlayStation gamers whose collections are entirely stored online. You can choose to upgrade later by buying the disc drive separately (£99, Playstation.com).

Xbox Series S: Was £249.99, now £199.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Microsoft )

There’s £50 off the Xbox Series S in the Black Friday sale. Smaller and less powerful than the top-of-the-line Xbox Series X, the budget-friendly console plays all of the same games as its more advanced sibling – albeit with some of the fancier graphics settings dialled down.

Xbox Series X: Was £479.99, now £459, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Microsoft )

The Xbox Series X is the most powerful gaming console Microsoft makes. Large and cuboid but completely silent, it matches the performance of a high-end gaming PC – loading games in a snap and booting up menus in a fraction of a second. In tech writer Steve’s Xbox Series X review, he called it “a thunderously powerful next-generation console with a brilliant games-on-demand service”.

‘Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition’ Xbox One’: Was £19.99, now £13.99, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Very )

Looking for a new Xbox game to zero in on? Well, you’re in luck, because my favourite Xbox game of all time is currently 30 per cent off for Black Friday. I won’t be the first to tell you the Grand Theft Auto series is an icon in the gaming world, but Grand Theft Auto V is truly a cultural phenomenon. “A giant, detailed and sprawling open world populated by believable characters and dynamic situations, the freeform crime simulator stands head-and-shoulders above others in the genre with brilliant writing and plotting, excellent acting and punchy, interesting missions.” I wrote in my review of the best Xbox games of the year.

Nintendo Switch OLED, neon red/neon blue: Was £309.99, now £277, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

I described the Nintendo Switch OLED as “the best version of the console yet”. I found the OLED’s larger and far more vibrant 7in display, boasted “deeper blacks and more accurate colour reproduction”. This discount isn’t the cheapest we’ve ever seen the console, but it’s still a decent £40 saving on the RRP.

Razer Blackshark V2 Pro gaming headset: Was £199.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Razer )

Steve featured the Razer Blackshark V2 pro in his review of the best gaming headsets, where he rated it as the top choice for the Xbox Series X, saying it “looks and sounds amazing, is comfortable to wear for long play sessions and is tuned for gaming straight out of the box.” Right now there’s a £20 saving to be had at Amazon.

PlayStation VR2: Was £529.99, now £339, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

The PSVR2 is cheaper than ever this Black Friday. As well as unlocking new VR experiences in some games you already own, the virtual reality headset can be used to watch movies on a giant virtual cinema screen and play exclusive games like Horizon Call of the Mountain. Tech critic Steve was suitably impressed in his PSV2 review, calling it “one of the best and easiest-to-use VR headsets you can buy today. If you own a PS5 and want to tap into the wide and growing library of fascinating VR experiences that already exist, there’s no simpler way to do it.”

Meta Quest 3 512GB: Was £619.99, now £468.28, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The Independent/Meta )

With the launch of the cheaper Meta Quest 3S for £290, Meta has repriced the existing Meta Quest 3 to make its original (and still best) VR headset more enticing. The 512GB model is the most storage you can get and has come down from £619.99 to £469. It features more sophisticated lenses than those found in the budget Meta Quest 3S, so visuals look a little sharper, and it’s slimmer too. In my Meta Quest 3 review, I called it “the VR headset to beat”.

Xbox wireless controller: Was £54.99, now £38.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Microsoft )

Here’s a discount on the official Xbox wireless controller, which is available across most of the colour options, even the sickeningly lurid ‘electric volt’ version. Essential for local multiplayer gaming, an additional Xbox pad can also be used for gaming on PC and Android devices.

PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller: Was £64.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

The PS5’s DualSense controller gets a huge discount for Black Friday. The official pad is packed with motion sensors, haptic feedback motors, dynamic triggers and more, making it the only real choice when it comes to PS5 controllers.

Nintendo Switch OLED with ‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder’ and a 12-month Switch Online membership: Was £309.99, now £289.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Amazon is offering one of the best Nintendo OLED bundle deals, which includes a free copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership. If you buy the bundle from Amazon, you’ll get an additional £20 sliced off the console’s asking price, plus the game and membership thrown in for free. Bargain.

When is Black Friday 2024 in the UK?

Black Friday always falls on the day after Thanksgiving in the US. This year, that means Black Friday kicks off on Friday 29 November.

The event has blown up in recent years, with many retailers now offering discounts for the entire weekend, culminating in the online-only Cyber Monday sale (2 December). Some retailers even start their Black Friday sales weeks early, meaning there’s no need to wait until the day itself to bag a bargain.

Find out everything you need to know about Black Friday 2024