The Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones have plummeted in price by £50 for Black Friday

Earlier this year, Sony finally released a new pair of wireless headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM6, replacing the excellent Sony WH-1000XM5 from 2022. They quickly became my favourite pair of cans, combining everything I loved about the XM5 with the comfort and foldable design of the XM4.

Sony improved the adaptive noise-cancellation, tuned them for richer sound, and put it all into a sleeker, more compact and more portable design. I’m super impressed with the wider, detailed soundstage, which really shines on high-resolution tracks. They’re the best pair of headphones you can buy in 2025, and Sony’s just slashed them in price.

The XM6 retail for nearly £400, putting them in the same league as Apple’s AirPods Max, but Sony has just slashed the price by £50 for Black Friday. If that’s not enough, you’ll be pleased to hear the older, but still excellent, WH-1000XM5 headphones have also had a price cut, as have the WF-1000XM5 ear buds. Keep scrolling for all the details.

Sony WH-1000XM6 wireless headphones: Was £399, now £349, Amazon.co.uk

( Sony )

Sony has just snipped the price of Sony’s flagship wireless headphones by £50 for Black Friday. Launched this summer, the XM6 is my favourite pair of wireless headphones (I gave the XM6 five stars in my review). The Sony WH-1000XM6 cans aren’t just a slight tweak on a winning formula, they might be the best all-around headphones I’ve used so far. They sound better, block out more noise and do it all without messing up the things I already loved about the XM5. This latest iteration genuinely feels new, not just a small redesign.

Sony WH-1000XM5SA wireless headphones: Was £259.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Very )

If the WH-1000XM6 headphones are still too pricey for your liking, the previous-generation XM5 are still up there as some of my favourite headphones, and you can currently save £60 on the model at Amazon. This version comes with a soft shell case, rather than the hard shell, which is the reason for the "SA” on the end of the model number, but they’re still the exact same XM5s headphones apart from that. The sound quality more than holds its own. Whether you’re listening to orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop playlist, the XM5s sound fantastic – warm, detailed and incredibly well balanced, as I noted in my review. The active noise cancellation is also still among the best, handling both low rumbles and high-pitched distractions with ease.

Sony WF-1000XM5: Was £219, now £179, Currys.co.uk

( Sony )

Sony has just slashed the price of the WF-1000XM5 earbuds by £40, too. While it’s not the lowest price I’ve seen on the buds (it’s £10 shy off its all-time low), this is still a great early Black Friday deal on tech critic David Phelan’s favourite wireless earbuds. “What really stands out is the sound quality, with a level of deft clarity and forensic detail that makes every part of the music soar, from vocals to mid-range and bass,” he said in his review, adding that Sony’s ANC was exceptional.

When is Black Friday 2025?

Officially speaking, Black Friday 2025 will take place on Friday 28 November 2025 and end on Cyber Monday (1 December). But as any deals aficionado knows, Black Friday no longer lasts a single day, or even a single weekend. It’s now a month-long sales extravaganza, with plenty of discounts to be found across every major retailer throughout November.

