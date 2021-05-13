The winners of the British Book Awards – also known as the Nibbies – are in and it’s a sensational line-up with Douglas Stuart’s Shuggie Bain crowned overall and debut Book of the Year, while 17-year-old Dara McAnulty triumphed over Sir Captain Tom Moore and Barack Obama to win non-fiction Book of the Year.

It’s already been an exciting few months in the literary world. The Women’s Prize for Fiction shortlist was announced in April and consisted of an inspiring collection of new and well-established writers, while newcomers and indie publishers dominated the International Booker Prize shortlist.

Similarly, the Duchess of Cornwall launched a book club in January, with season two starting in April with a new list of recommended titles, including a novel by Philip Pullman. In other royal news, Meghan Markle recently announced her debut children’s book, The Bench, while Kate Middleton’s eagerly anticipated photobook, Hold Still, was published this month.

While there’s clearly a lot to get stuck into, if your reading list is in a fallow period, the British Book Awards winners should provide you with a little inspiration. Founded in 1990 byThe Bookseller, it has become known as the Baftas of the book world.

Booker Prize-winner Douglas Stuart has won yet another award for Shuggie Bain, taking the crown for this year’s overall Book of the Year, chosen from the nine individual Book of the Year category winners.

Talking about the win, judge Peter Frankopan said: “It was so hard to choose between such very different books, written for very different audiences. But we all agreed that Shuggie Bain is a classic that will be read in 20 years’ time.

“It is an immensely powerful book and an unusual one too. We were incredibly impressed by the writing, but also by the way the book came about, and by how it was supported by the author and the publisher. A very worthy winner from a very strong field,” he added.

Similarly, it’s an exciting day for 17-year-old Dara McAnulty, who is the youngest winner this year and one of the youngest ever in the history of the awards. He takes the crown for his non-fiction title Diary of a Young Naturalist, beating former US president Barack Obama in the category.

In celebration of the announcement, here we take a look at the winning titles, from debut fiction to non-fiction narrative. There’s plenty to enjoy.

