This air fryer cookbook is currently reduced at Amazon – and it’s our favourite

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

If you’re seeking culinary inspiration this year, trying new cookbooks is a great place to start. Add in the many benefits of using an air fryer, and you’ve got a delicious match made in heaven.

Air fryers have been the hottest thing in kitchen appliances since the microwave was first introduced to homes in the Sixties, and with good reason. These cooking devices offer a speedy way of whipping up yummy foods with little or no oil and they are far more energy-efficient than a conventional oven, too. On average, air fryers cost around 17p per day to run, and they work by circulating hot air. Plus, most models offer a wide array of cooking functions, including fry, roast, steam, bake and dehydrate.

They can cut costs, minimise time spent making a meal and offer a healthier cooking option. All in all, what’s not to like? But, if you’re wondering what to make with these wonder machines, that’s where air fryer cookbooks come in. By tailoring dishes to the functions offered by an air fryer, they consider cooking space capacity as well.

Whether you’re an air fryer aficionado or fancy trying one for the first time, it just so happens that the exact recipe manual which was named best in our air fryer cookbooks review round-up is currently on offer at Amazon right now.

‘Air-fryer Cookbook’ by Jenny Tschiesche, published by Ryland Peters & Small: Was £16.99, now £10.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This recipe book by nutritionist Jenny Tschiesche has 101 recipes, spanning across everything from meat and fish to veg and even cakes. Now reduced by £6 at Amazon, the recipes are uncomplicated and when paired with the speediness of an air fryer, serve up quick and easy delicious dishes.

The book came out on top in our round-up of the best air fryer cookbooks, and in their review, our tester said: “Almost every category of food is included, from pub staples such as scotch eggs to more-adventurous finds, such as Thai turkey burgers and crispy chicken wings. As it’s tailored towards beginners, it’s incredibly easy to follow, and we enjoyed trying out the recipes.”

Plus, for further versatility and ease of use the book also includes both UK and US measurements.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts and offers on more kitchen appliances, try the below links:

Looking to whip up some smoothies and sauces? We’ve tested the best blenders for 2024