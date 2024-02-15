Yellowface is a ‘must-read’ – and it’s currently on offer

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re anything like us then you know just how hard it is to find an actually gripping book to sink your teeth into. Recommendations from friends and colleagues are great but let’s be honest, they can leave you with a partially opened dusty book on your nightstand. Sometimes it’s better to leave it to the experts when finding your next literary adventure.

You don’t get much more expert than us here at IndyBest. This highly gripping and entertaining book comes with a list of accolades and recommendations long enough for its own separate novel, so we feel pretty confident in recommending Yellowface by Rebecca F. Kuang.

Landing a spot in our review of the best books to read in 2024, this clever tale of dubious morals, fame-hungry writers and desperation is currently reduced at Amazon. Read on for why it’s deserving of a spot on your reading list.

‘Yellowface’ by Rebecca F. Kuang, published by The Borough Press: Was £16.99, now £9.25, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

In this story, we meet June Hayward, an aspirational but unsuccessful writer. Who through some strange turn of events ends up witnessing famous author Athena Liu die in a freak accident. June makes the decision to use this opportunity to gain the fame and success she has always wanted, by any means necessary. The title landed a spot in our review of the best books in 2024, with our tester noting: “After June steals Athena’s unfinished manuscript and publishes it under her own name to acclaim, she is thrown into the fame, money and relevance she’s always desired. But when her secret threatens to become known, June must decide how far she will go to maintain her reputation.”

It was picked for Reese Witherspoon’s book club, so it’s no wonder this book is experiencing the immense success and popularity it has. Our tester said the book is “addictive and uncomfortable, with plenty of savagely funny moments, Kuang’s novel is a must-read”.

You can now pick up your copy and enjoy all this deceit and suspense for less than a tenner, right now at Amazon.

