I’m a book critic and this is the book you should read this month

“Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, published by Penguin
- Best: Thought-provoking book
- Genre: Historical fiction
Released in 2022, Bonnie Garmus’s debut was on The Sunday Times bestseller list for months on end. A book that completely justifies the hype, it’s a thought-provoking read with pitch-perfect comic timing.
Set in early 1960s Southern California, our heroine is Elizabeth Zott – a 30-year-old single mother – who at the opening of the book is the “permanently depressed” star of a cooking show for housewives called Supper at Six. When the narrative jumps back a decade, we learn how the former chemistry researcher became a culinary sensation.
Exploring the loneliness and lack of reward or notoriety for women in science, Zott is constantly undermined by her male colleagues, and her achievements are seen to be beneath theirs. A feminist who’s ahead of her time, she frequently challenges societal norms, refusing a marriage proposal and becoming an unwed mother.
Accepting a TV stint to pay the bills, Elizabeth uses her new platform to relate to millions of housewives, inciting a quiet revolution. Charming, profound and laugh-out-loud funny, it’s a joyous novel that’s sure to get anyone out of a reading rut.
If you prefer to listen to books, Lessons in Chemistry is also available on Amazon’s audiobook service Audible (free with a subscription, Amazon.co.uk). The book is narrated by Miranda Raison, and it’s a well-acted audio adaptation and the perfect accompaniment while walking, travelling or even just washing up.