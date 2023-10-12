Jump to content

I’m a book critic and this is the book you should read this month

The TV show starring Brie Larson is landing this weekend on Apple TV

Daisy Lester
Thursday 12 October 2023 14:14
You can buy the book from Amazon or the audiobook from Audible

Whether you’re in a reading rut or drowning in choice among the list of new releases, sometimes it’s best if your next book is chosen for you – and my new series does just that.

Each month, I’ll introduce you to a new tome to dive into. From page-turning thrillers and comforting rom coms to engaging memoirs, the only criterion is to provide you with crowd-pleasing reads that live up to the hype (no time wasters here, please).

As well as BookTok-favourites and titles from the last year, we’ll be plunging into everything from contemporary classics to historical tomes.

All the books will be able to shop from Amazon – often at discounted prices – and will be available to listen to on Audible if you prefer.

To kick proceedings off, this month’s recommendation is Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus in light of the much-anticipated TV adaptation landing tomorrow (Friday 13 October) on Apple TV.  Whether you choose to read the book alongside the series or get a spoiler before, this is why the tome should be on your reading list.

“Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, published by Penguin

  • Best: Thought-provoking book
  • Genre: Historical fiction

Released in 2022, Bonnie Garmus’s debut was on The Sunday Times bestseller list for months on end. A book that completely justifies the hype, it’s a thought-provoking read with pitch-perfect comic timing.

Set in early 1960s Southern California, our heroine is Elizabeth Zott – a 30-year-old single mother – who at the opening of the book is the “permanently depressed” star of a cooking show for housewives called Supper at Six. When the narrative jumps back a decade, we learn how the former chemistry researcher became a culinary sensation.

Exploring the loneliness and lack of reward or notoriety for women in science, Zott is constantly undermined by her male colleagues, and her achievements are seen to be beneath theirs. A feminist who’s ahead of her time, she frequently challenges societal norms, refusing a marriage proposal and becoming an unwed mother.

Accepting a TV stint to pay the bills, Elizabeth uses her new platform to relate to millions of housewives, inciting a quiet revolution. Charming, profound and laugh-out-loud funny, it’s a joyous novel that’s sure to get anyone out of a reading rut.

If you prefer to listen to books, Lessons in Chemistry is also available on Amazon’s audiobook service Audible (free with a subscription, Amazon.co.uk). The book is narrated by Miranda Raison, and it’s a well-acted audio adaptation and the perfect accompaniment while walking, travelling or even just washing up.

Looking for more book suggestions? We’ve rounded up the best new releases to read this autumn

