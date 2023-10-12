I’m a book critic and this is the book you should read this month

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you’re in a reading rut or drowning in choice among the list of new releases, sometimes it’s best if your next book is chosen for you – and my new series does just that.

Each month, I’ll introduce you to a new tome to dive into. From page-turning thrillers and comforting rom coms to engaging memoirs, the only criterion is to provide you with crowd-pleasing reads that live up to the hype (no time wasters here, please).

As well as BookTok-favourites and titles from the last year, we’ll be plunging into everything from contemporary classics to historical tomes.

All the books will be able to shop from Amazon – often at discounted prices – and will be available to listen to on Audible if you prefer.

To kick proceedings off, this month’s recommendation is Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus in light of the much-anticipated TV adaptation landing tomorrow (Friday 13 October) on Apple TV. Whether you choose to read the book alongside the series or get a spoiler before, this is why the tome should be on your reading list.