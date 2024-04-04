Andrew Scott’s new Netflix show Ripley has dropped – and it’s based on this book

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Patricia Highsmith’s The Talented Mr Ripley gripped readers around the world in 1955 with its murderous story of reinvention. The 1996 movie adaptation starring Matt Damon and Jude Law was a fresh interpretation of the cult novel – and now, a brand new Netflix series sees Andrew Scott in the titular role.

Infused with the book’s noir, the eight-part series is shot entirely in black and white. Starring alongside Scott, the roster includes Johnny Flynn as the spoiled brat Dickie Greenleaf, Dakota Fanning as his mysterious and intelligent partner Marge Sherwood and Eliot Sumner as Freddie Miles, a school friend of Dickie.

Of course, anyone familiar with the movie will know the plot already, but the miniseries delves deeper into Ripley’s dark world. Taking us from the moody criminal underbelly of 1960s New York to the glamorous Amalfi Coast of Italy, it follows Ripley as he weasels himself into Dickie’s life. As he grows closer to both Dickie and Marge, he moulds himself into someone else, reflecting his new friend’s personalities, lifestyle and needs.

One of the literary world’s greatest antiheroes, we’re first introduced to him in The Talented Mr Ripley, but his flair for murder and self-invention is detailed in four more of Patricia Highsmith’s novels.

If Netflix’s new show Ripley has inspired you to pick up the famous novel for the first time or revisit the book, here’s everything you need to know.

