Andrew Scott’s new Netflix show Ripley has dropped – and it’s based on this book

‘The Talented Mr Ripley’ by Patricia Highsmith, published by Vintage
- Genre: Psychological thriller
- Publish date: 1955
An all-time classic of the genre, The Talented Mr Ripley landed a spot in our review of the best psychological thriller books. Highsmith’s 1955 tome follows Tom Ripley, a well-versed scammer in late Fifties New York. Evading creditors and trying to stay one step ahead of the law, a chance encounter with a businessman from the upper echelons sees Ripley embark on a trip to Europe.
Tasked with persuading the business mogul’s prodigal son to return to the US, the two grow close while touring the Amalfi Coast in Italy. Soon, Ripley becomes so infatuated with Dickie Greenleaf that he wants to become him. As tensions rise between the two men and Dickie’s girlfriend Marge, Ripley’s talent for murder and self-invention becomes all too clear.