Andrew Scott’s new Netflix show Ripley has dropped – and it’s based on this book

Patricia Highsmith’s 1955 novel The Talented Mr Ripley has been reimagined in this eight-part drama

Daisy Lester
Thursday 04 April 2024 11:55
Andrew Scott stars alongside Johnny Flynn and Dakota Fanning
Andrew Scott stars alongside Johnny Flynn and Dakota Fanning (Netflix/iStock/The Independent )

Patricia Highsmith’s The Talented Mr Ripley gripped readers around the world in 1955 with its murderous story of reinvention. The 1996 movie adaptation starring Matt Damon and Jude Law was a fresh interpretation of the cult novel – and now, a brand new Netflix series sees Andrew Scott in the titular role.

Infused with the book’s noir, the eight-part series is shot entirely in black and white. Starring alongside Scott, the roster includes Johnny Flynn as the spoiled brat Dickie Greenleaf, Dakota Fanning as his mysterious and intelligent partner Marge Sherwood and Eliot Sumner as Freddie Miles, a school friend of Dickie.

Of course, anyone familiar with the movie will know the plot already, but the miniseries delves deeper into Ripley’s dark world. Taking us from the moody criminal underbelly of 1960s New York to the glamorous Amalfi Coast of Italy, it follows Ripley as he weasels himself into Dickie’s life. As he grows closer to both Dickie and Marge, he moulds himself into someone else, reflecting his new friend’s personalities, lifestyle and needs.

One of the literary world’s greatest antiheroes, we’re first introduced to him in The Talented Mr Ripley, but his flair for murder and self-invention is detailed in four more of Patricia Highsmith’s novels.

If Netflix’s new show Ripley has inspired you to pick up the famous novel for the first time or revisit the book, here’s everything you need to know.

‘The Talented Mr Ripley’ by Patricia Highsmith, published by Vintage

mr ripley.png
  • Genre: Psychological thriller
  • Publish date: 1955

An all-time classic of the genre, The Talented Mr Ripley landed a spot in our review of the best psychological thriller books. Highsmith’s 1955 tome follows Tom Ripley, a well-versed scammer in late Fifties New York. Evading creditors and trying to stay one step ahead of the law, a chance encounter with a businessman from the upper echelons sees Ripley embark on a trip to Europe.

Tasked with persuading the business mogul’s prodigal son to return to the US, the two grow close while touring the Amalfi Coast in Italy. Soon, Ripley becomes so infatuated with Dickie Greenleaf that he wants to become him. As tensions rise between the two men and Dickie’s girlfriend Marge, Ripley’s talent for murder and self-invention becomes all too clear.

