Christmas might be over, but the Boxing Day sales have only just begun. A great opportunity to bag a bargain on tech, home appliances, mattresses and more, almost every brand and retailer takes part.

Whether you’re kicking off 2023 with some fitness goals or want to treat yourself to a new piece of tech, John Lewis has just slashed its price on the latest Apple Watch series 8 in the post-Christmas sale.

Since Apple’s first Watch debuted in spring 2015, the tech giant has dominated the smartwatch market. But – as with most Apple products – deals on its coveted arm tech are few and far between, particularly on the newest launches.

Usually retailing at £419, you can save £50 on the watch thanks to John Lewis. It’s safe to say our reviewer was full praise for the watch in their in-depth review, dubbing it “the best Apple Watch yet”.

Though still a splurge, we can vouch for it being a worthy one. From features to performance, find out everything you need to know about the Apple Watch series 8 below.

Apple Watch series 8: Was £419, now £369, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis )

Thanks to the John Lewis Boxing Day sale, you can save £50 on the latest Apple Watch series 8, released in September. Touted to be the most powerful watch yet, Apple has added new functions that include temperature sensing, crash detection and sleep stage monitoring. Series 8 continues Apple’s emphasis on health monitoring, with new features such as counting your steps and calories and tracking workouts, including swimming, running, yoga and more.

In our review of the arm tech, our reviewer said: “It has a heart-rate monitor so that, like the SE, it can warn you if your heart rate goes unexpectedly high or low, or tell you if you have an irregular heart rhythm, along with notifications of cardio fitness.”

“The series 8 has an always-on display, meaning you can sneak a look at your wrist in a dull meeting and see the time without having to raise your wrist to illuminate the screen. This is a feature that, once you’re used to it, you don’t want to go without again (and it’s something the SE lacks),” they added.

Praising it as “slick and easy to use, very responsive and fast”, our writer said that “this is the best Apple Watch yet”.

Buy now

