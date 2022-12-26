Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While you might be still reeling from all the Christmas fun, here at IndyBest we’ve already got our eyes on the Boxing Day sales.

Before we’ve even polished off the last of the tofurkey, top brands and retailers are offering Boxing Day discounts on everything from tech gadgets and fashion to mattresses, air fryers and more.

The post-festive lull is seeing fresh deals on popular products like Kindle e-readers and 4K smart TVs, but just as Black Friday was awash with misleading discounts, the Boxing Day sales are likely to include some dud deals among the gold.

That’s why our team of IndyBest experts are on hand to help you sift through the rubbish and find the genuine deals worth caring about. We’re grizzled veterans when it comes to this kind of thing, and we only bring you deals and discounts on products we’ve tested and would recommend to our friends and family.

If you’re keen to grab some tech bargains, keep reading – we’ve got everything you need to know about the Boxing Day sale right here.

The best Boxing Day tech deals

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K max: Was £54.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon’s top-of-the-range Fire TV stick max currently has 18 per cent off in the Boxing Day sale. It’s 40 per cent faster than the cheaper Fire TV stick 4K (was £49.99, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk), so apps load faster and everything feels smoother.

In fact, this is something our writer was particularly impressed with when they featured it in our guide to the best streaming devices. They said: “We found that older generations of Fire TV sticks were underpowered – apps would stutter and navigation would often lag and feel unresponsive – but the latest version of the device addresses these problems with an improved processor and more efficient software."

Samsung 65in The Frame television: Was £1,299, now £999, Amazon.co.uk

Despite being designed to blend in, the frame is a television that really stands out from the crowd. A genius design from Samsung, it’s been made to look like a picture frame hanging on your wall and comes complete with a 65in display mounted to a border within the frame – just like a painting.

Currently reduced by £200, this particular model has a 65in QLED display with 4K resolution and comes with all of your favourite streaming TV apps, like Netflix, YouTube and BBC iPlayer. It also has a catalogue of artwork that acts as a screensaver when the TV is off, further adding to the frame’s design-friendly credentials.

Virgin Media TV and broadband: Save over £500 on 18-month contracts, Virginmedia.com

If you’re after faster broadband and a new TV deal, Virgin Media has some good news for you. The company’s winter sale sees its M350 super-fast, 362Mbps broadband package cut by 52 per cent to £27 a month, saving £522 over the course of an 18-month contract.Similarly, Virgin’s TV offering see the bigger M350 package reduced to £39 a month, saving 44 per cent (£540) over 18 months, and giving you access to 190 TV channels, including BT Sport in Ultra HD and Sky HD channels.

Fitbit Versa 3, black: Was £159, now £128, Currys.co.uk

Fitbit’s Versa model is among its most successful and it’s easy to see why, with the third iteration of the range offering everything you’d want out of an everyday smartwatch and fitness tracker. “This is the smartwatch for fitness-focused users that still want a good-looking, contemporary-styled product with enough smart features to help in everyday life,” praised our reviewer.

LG 48in OLED A26LA ultra HD HDR smart TV: Was £1,099, now £799, AO.com

The 48in LG OLEDA26LA is a superb OLED set, and during the Boxing Day sale it’s the cheapest this model has ever been. A step above LCD/LED screens, OLED technology offers per-pixel illumination – which looks more similar to a phone screen than a traditional TV screen – and so can achieve vastly improved contrast, colour and definition. The A2 series is the most affordable OLED that LG makes, and with £300 off it’s one of the best Boxing Day TV deals you’ll find this year.

Razer Huntsman V2 optical gaming keyboard: Was £189.99, now £139.49, Amazon.co.uk

Save £50 on this gaming keyboard from Razer. The hunstman V2 has optical switches and LED backlighting, and being wired means it’ll never run low on batteries, and gamers won’t suffer from the dreaded input lag of a wireless keyboard. In our roundup of the best mechanical keyboards it received a score of 9/10. Our reviewer said, “It takes time to set up, but it’s immensely useful given a first-person shooter might require different keypresses than an MMO, or vice versa. It’s an expensive keyboard but if you’re a dedicated PC gamer, it’s a worthwhile investment.” Need we say more?

Shark corded stick vacuum cleaner: Was £249.99, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

Finished in purple, and now with 40 per cent off, this model has anti-hair-wrap tech, which is ideal for pet-filled homes. It is designed for both carpets and hard floors, and there’s a handy LED light on the front, to help illuminate all that post-Christmas detritus hidden under your sofa. As well as working as an upright, the Shark can transform into a more compact handheld vacuum for doing the stairs, making it a true all-in-one design.

Garmin Fenix 6S solar-powered sport watch: Was £649.99, now £399, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re after a fully fledged outdoor smartwatch with solar power, a huge battery life (measured in weeks instead of days), and a case built to US military toughness standards, here’s a great deal on the Garmin fenix 6S, which is reduced by more than £250. The almost identical fenix 6 was named best for innovation in our guide to the best Garmin smartwatches and given a score of 8/10. Our reviewer said: “We were pretty impressed with its staying power over a number of days and activities... this is a no-compromise wearable.”

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G smartphone: Was £439, now £339, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re in need of a new smartphone, there’s really no better time to shop as Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy M53 smartphone is currently reduced by £100. The 5G, dual-SIM handset has a large, 6.7in display, a quad rear camera system with 64MP resolution, and a big battery that is claimed to last for two full days. This particular model comes in dark blue and with 128GB of storage, although that can be increased thanks to a microSD card slot should you need the extra space.

HP Envy 6020e all-in-one colour printer: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

A new printer might not be the most exciting of purchases, but we can’t argue with the price of this one. Down to just under £60 for the Boxing Day sales, the HP Envy 6020e is an all-in-one machine that prints, copies and scans. It connects to your computer via wifi or a USB cable, has automatic two-side printing to save on paper, and this deal includes six months of free ink via HP’s Instant Ink service. Plus, the printer is compatible with the HP Smart app, which lets you print directly from your smartphone.

When will the tech Boxing Day sales begin in 2022?

The Boxing Day sale officially starts today, though a few retailers started launching deals a little earlier. Don’t worry, we’ll be tracking those too.

When will the tech Boxing Day sales end?

The Boxing Day sales tend to run until early January, when they miraculously evolve into January sales.

All of the various economic crises of 2022 mean that some retailers are blending their various sales into one big blob of end-of-year discounts. Between Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day (and Amazon Prime Day Two), Christmas sales, Boxing Day sales and January sales, you’d be forgiven for becoming a little numb to deals, deals. deals. That’s why the IndyBest team is working around the clock to filter out the fake discounts and bring you the good stuff.

