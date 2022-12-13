Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Calling all bargain-hunters, while it might feel like Black Friday was only yesterday, our sights are now set on the next best shopping event of the year: the Boxing Day sales.

With huge deals to be had across tech, home appliances, mattresses and more, it serves as a great opportunity to snap up a post-Christmas bargain.

Almost every brand takes part, think Zara, Lego and Ninja, with retailers also going large, with the likes of Amazon, Currys, John Lewis & Partners, and Next all expected to slash their prices considerably on big-ticket items.

As the discerning deal-hunters that we are, IndyBest is on hand during the shopping event to bring you all the biggest and best deals across the board.

Ahead of the Boxing Day sales 2022, here you’ll find everything you need to know, from important dates to the deals you can expect.

When do Boxing Day sales start in 2022?

As the name suggests, the Boxing Day sales start on 26 December. Unlike Black Friday or other seasonal sales, the majority of retailers do tend to stick to the festive date when discounting products, so you can expect big deals to drop on 26 December.

Historically, the sale event took place in-store, with keen shoppers forming orderly queues early in the morning to get the best discounts possible. But thankfully, owing to the online shopping boom, you can now bag a bargain from the comfort of your home, with the likes of Amazon, Currys and Argos all expected to take part.

While things currently remain under wraps, we could even see some brands and retailers kick things off on Christmas Day. For example, last year Zara launched its sale on Christmas Day at 9pm on its app and 10pm on the website.

How long do Boxing Day sales last?

While traditionally Boxing Day sales lasted just the day, deals now run into the January sales, which is of course a dream for those looking to bag a bargain. As with all major sale events, IndyBest will be on hand, sharing shopping advice and searching for only the best deals.

Are Boxing Day sales better than January sales?

Whether you’re looking for a new kitchen appliance, TV or both, the Boxing Day and January sales offer a great opportunity to benefit from the deals on offer. On the whole, the same discounts will be available throughout the two events.

Why is it called Boxing Day?

While the sales are a great addition to the Boxing Day celebrations, there’s a lot more to the 26 December than the deals.

The name Boxing Day stems back to 1800 when Queen Victoria ruled that the country and the rich should box up gifts or money for their maids, chefs and housekeepers who would have the day off to spend with their families. The church also participated by handing out collected donations to those in need.

What were the best Boxing Day deals last year?

Depending on what’s on your shopping list, there will be plenty of deals available during the Boxing Day sales. And last year’s event offers a good indication of what you can expect from the 2022 event.

In terms of gaming, the Nintendo Switch (£259, Amazon.co.uk) was in fact cheaper in the Boxing Day sales than it was on Black Friday 2021. The price was reduced from £279 to £229 at Amazon, making it the lowest price we had seen.

Kitchen appliances were also heavily reduced. This Le Creuset cast iron casserole dish and stoneware dish set (£260, Johnlewis.com), for example, was reduced from £186.50 to just £156 in the John Lewis Boxing Day sale.

Where tech is concerned, the Boxing Day sales saw Apple’s AirTags (£99, Amazon.co.uk) reduced to just £86.89, while those after a Fitbit versa 3 (£128.99, Currys.co.uk) were treated to a hefty 20 per cent discount. Elsewhere, the Samsung AU8000 TV (£369, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced by 32 per cent.

These deals offer a good indication of what you can expect from this year’s sale event, and we’re expecting impressive discounts from all our favourite retailers, including Amazon, Currys, Argos and John Lewis.

