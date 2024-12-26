The M&S Boxing Day sale is here – and these are the best deals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Christmas Day is in the rearview mirror which means Twixmas (aka, a period of permanent lounging, equipped with new Christmas pyjamas, an endless supply of gorgeous food and so much festive TV to watch) has arrived. Magical, right? But if you’re down in a post-Christmas slump, why not pour a glass of Baileys and browse the Boxing Day sales?

Without fail, there’s one shop that I make a beeline for every time. The retailer at the top of the high street game, a place where I can buy my favourite pasta and pick up a great pair of jeans at the same time, is, of course, Marks and Spencer.

Lucky for Christmas shoppers, the recent Black Friday sales included some of the biggest discounts we’ve seen across the board, but for those who missed out on the deals, the Boxing Day sales often see many of the season’s bestselling products discounted to their lowest-ever price, so it’s the perfect time to treat yourself to that cashmere jumper Santa missed off your list or spend your stack of gift cards.

If M&S is a bit of you (and let’s face it, who can say it isn’t), then keep reading for the best M&S Boxing Day deals, from toys to beauty.

Why trust IndyBest’s M&S Boxing Day sales coverage

Our shopping experts track the price of popular products all year round and have covered Boxing Day and other major sales events for years, so we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. On top of knowing our way around a sale, we are all experts in our field. We’ve spent countless hours testing and reviewing everything from beauty products to air fryers and more. Within the M&S Boxing Day guide, we recommend deals that aren’t just cheap but genuinely great value.

Bluey pool time fun set: Was £20, now £10, Marksandspencer.com

A must-have for fans of the Bluey series, this Bluey-themed pool time fun set looks sure to be a hit. Equipped with a pair of goggles, doughnut and unicorn floaties, and even a water blaster, Bluey even has her own cabana to lounge under. This set is suitable for children three years old and above.

Silentnight Easi-Heat microfleece electric blanket: Was £60, now £42, Marksandspencer.com

In IndyBest writer Zoe Phillimore’s review of the best electric blankets, Silentnight’s Easi-Heat was dubbed the best option with dual controls. It comes with three heat settings and is finished with microfleece, which Zoe said was “soft to lie on all night”. There were no cold patches throughout the test period either and she added that her co-tester “appreciated that they didn’t need to have their side switched on, as the dual controls allow each side of the blanket to be adjusted independently”.

M&S Collection Lyla striped table lamp: Was £40, now £24, Marksandspencer.com

Give your home a glow up with the help of this stylish table lamp, which has been discounted by a huge 40 per cent. Ideal for lighting smaller spaces or quiet corners of your living room, it features an elegant bulb-shaped base that’s crafted from glass with a diagonal striped pattern. It also comes with a glass tapered shade to complete the design.

Revive Collagen introductory selection: Was £20, now £10, Marksandspencer.com

An introduction to Revive Collagen, this set, which is now half price, includes six different collagen options. In our review of the best collagen supplements, Revive Collagen’s enhanced plus premium liquid marine collagen drink was dubbed the best type 1 collagen. “Made with 100 per cent natural ingredients and sweetened with stevia, this blend comes in liquid sachets that also contain retinol, hydrolysed keratin and vitamins B6, B12, C and D for skin, bone and muscle health”, our tester noted.

M&S Collection 12 piece Argo dinner set: Was £80, now £48, Marksandspencer.com

Refresh your kitchen cabinets ahead of the New Year with this 12-piece dinner set. Hailing from the Marks & Spencer Collection, it’s available with a 40 per cent discount and comes in a choice of blue or white colourways. The set has everything you need, including four dinner plates, side plates and bowls, and each comes with a unique finish. Helpfully, they’re dishwasher safe so you can skip the washing up, too.

M&S Collection pure cotton flannel shirt: Was £30 each, now two for £50, Marksandspencer.com

These pure cotton flannel shirts are a staple, thanks to their soft and breathable fabric, and are a brilliant choice for laidback days that may call for a visit to the pub. The regular fit makes the shirt easy to wear over a shirt, or on its own. Right now, you can get two for £50.

4pc stainless steel pan set: Was £75, now £45, Marksandspencer.com

Take your culinary game to new levels in 2025 with this four-piece stainless steel set. The two saucepans, milk pan and frying pan are all non-stick with silicone handles for comfort and grip. They’re also dishwasher safe and look the part with cool smoke-grey detailing. Save 40 percent in the Boxing day sales.

Joseph Joseph set of 4 folio chopping boards: Was £60, now £36, Marksandspencer.com

Why not make a huge saving on one of the coolest kitchenware brands out there? This chopping board set is a cut above, with four colour coded boards and handy no-slip feet. The storage case keeps your worktops tidy and the textured surfaces make it easier to chop whatever’s on the menu. Save 40 percent while the sales last.

How long do M&S Boxing Day sale deals last?

The M&S Boxing Day sale usually lasts the whole of December, before transitioning into the January sales, with prices dropping even further. But as the products discounted are usually end-of-season stock, don’t expect sizes to stay around long.

